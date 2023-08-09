UTAH FIREWATCH
BACK TO SCHOOL
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

NATIONAL NEWS

‘It’s apocalyptic’: People jumped into the ocean off Maui to flee wildfires Hurricane Dora helped fuel

Aug 9, 2023, 6:30 AM | Updated: 7:09 am

A wildfire burns in Lahaina, Maui County, on Tuesday. (Jayson Duque)...

A wildfire burns in Lahaina, Maui County, on Tuesday. (Jayson Duque)

(Jayson Duque)

CNN's Profile Picture

BY HOLLY YAN, AMANDA JACKSON AND JAMIEL LYNCH


CNN

MAUI COUNTY, Hawaii (CNN) — The wildfires raging out of control in Maui are so catastrophic that residents are hurling themselves into the ocean to escape the flames.

Even emergency responders might not able to help as the infernos – fueled in part by Hurricane Dora – have cut off 911 services and communications in Maui.

“911 is down. Cell service is down. Phone service is down,” Hawaii Lt. Gov. Sylvia Luke told CNN on Wednesday morning.

“Our hospital system on Maui, they are overburdened with burn patients, people suffering from inhalation.”

The disaster also has wiped out power to about 14,000 homes and businesses in Maui, according to PowerOutage.us.

Clint Hansen took drone video Tuesday night that showed wildfires spreading just north of Kihei.

“Lahaina has been devastated,” Hansen told CNN. “People jumping in the ocean to escape the flames, being rescued by the Coast Guard. All boat owners are being asked to rescue people. It’s apocalyptic.”

A dozen people were rescued near Lahaina after “entering the ocean due to smoke and fire conditions,” the Coast Guard and county officials said. “Individuals were transported by the Coast Guard to safe areas,” Maui County officials said in a news release.

And it’s not clear where the disaster will head next.

Maui fire officials warned that erratic wind, challenging terrain, steep slopes and dropping humidity, and the direction and the location of the fire conditions make it difficult to predict path and speed of a wildfire, according to Maui County officials.

“The fire can be a mile or more from your house, but in a minute or two, it can be at your house,” Maui County Fire Assistant Chief Jeff Giesea said. “Burning airborne materials can light fires a great distance away from the main body of fire.”

A wall of flames destroyed businesses on Front Street in Lahaina, CNN affiliate Hawaii News Now reported.

“Buildings on both sides were engulfed. There were no fire trucks at that point; I think the fire department was overwhelmed,” business owner Alan Dickar told the outlet. “That is the most important business street on Maui.”

Elsewhere on the island, the Upcountry fire is estimated to be about 1,000 acres, according to county officials. The cause of the fire was unknown.

Dora, a powerful Category 4 hurricane with sustained winds of 130 mph, was about 740 miles southwest of Honolulu as of late Tuesday (5 a.m. ET Wednesday), the National Hurricane Center said. There were no hurricane watches or warnings in effect for Hawaii.

As Dora travels south of the islands, a strong high pressure system remains in place to the north. The area of high pressure in combination with Dora is producing “very strong and damaging winds,” the National Weather Service said.

Winds as high as 60 mph are expected through the overnight, then begin to diminish through the day on Wednesday.

“These strong winds coupled with low humidity levels are producing dangerous fire weather conditions that will last through Wednesday afternoon,” the weather service said.

By Wednesday afternoon, the area of high pressure, as well as Dora, will both drift westward, allowing the winds to subside.

Two brushfires were burning Tuesday on the Big Island, officials said in a news release, one in the North Kohala District and the other in the South Kohala District. Some residents were under mandatory evacuation orders as power outages were impacting communications, the release said.

Luke, who is acting as the governor as Gov. Josh Green travels out of the state, issued an emergency proclamation related to the fires on Tuesday.

“We are closely following the wildfires caused by the strong winds of Hurricane Dora,” Luke said in a statement. “The safety of our residents is paramount, and this emergency proclamation will activate the Hawaiʻi National Guard to support emergency responders in the impacted communities.”

Green has been fully briefed on Dora and its impacts, according to the news release.

“Lt. Gov. Luke has my full support,” Green said. “My thoughts are with the residents and businesses affected by Hurricane Dora.”

In the continental U.S., a brush fire Tuesday in Cedar Park, Texas, destroyed one apartment building, damaged others and prompted evacuation orders. The blaze had charred about 50 acres in the Austin suburb.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

KSL 5 TV Live

National News

A red flag warning visitors swimming is prohibited is seen at the entrance to Rockaway beach, Tuesd...

Jake Offenhartz and Karen Matthews

Woman seriously injured by rare shark bite off NYC’s Rockaway Beach

Authorities say a woman was seriously injured when a shark bit her on the leg while she was swimming at a New York City beach.

8 hours ago

Lottery forms are shown, Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, at the Presidente Supermarket in the Little Havana n...

Associated Press

A Mega Millions ticket sold in Florida wins $1.58 billion jackpot, the third-largest in US history

A single lottery ticket sold in Florida is good for a $1.58 billion Mega Millions jackpot.

8 hours ago

People look at tributes left outside the former home of Sinead O'Connor ahead of the late singer's ...

Associated Press

Mourners in Ireland pay their respects to singer Sinéad O’Connor at funeral procession

Throngs of fans lined the streets of Sinéad O’Connor’s former hometown in Ireland to bid farewell to the gifted singer as her funeral procession passed by Tuesday following a private memorial service.

1 day ago

Jeffrey Fredrickson (left) and Irina Miller (right) were arrested after a woman claimed they had ro...

Kaitlyn Hart

Two arrested after reportedly holding roommate at knife-point

Two Idaho Falls locals were arrested Sunday after a woman claimed they had robbed and held her at knife-point.

1 day ago

Taco Bell's Doritos Locos Taco is pictured here. (Joshua Blanchard/Getty Images)...

Ramishah Maruf, CNN

Taco Bell’s free ‘Taco Tuesday’ is happening everywhere but New Jersey

Taco Bell is opening a $5 million taco tab and offering free Doritos Locos Tacos in honor of the “liberation” of the “Taco Tuesday” trademark to customers across the country

1 day ago

Burger King's Whopper burger, fries, and a drink. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)...

CNN

Burger King hopes this change will reignite America’s love for the Whopper

Burger King sales have climbed up slightly, but CEO of parent company says the company is "still not in positive territory."

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

This article about benefits of preschool for kids is sponsored by Little Orchard Preschool.  Starting preschool can be an intimidating experience for both children and their parents, as it marks a significant change in their lives. However, it offers a number of benefits that facilitate learning and personal development. In this new environment, children have […]

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

‘It’s apocalyptic’: People jumped into the ocean off Maui to flee wildfires Hurricane Dora helped fuel