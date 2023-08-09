Crash involving jackknifed semi leads to major delays on I-15 in Utah County

AMERICAN FORK, Utah — A crash on northbound Interstate 15 forced state troopers to close all but one lane during Wednesday’s morning commute.

The crash, which involved a semitruck hauling double trailers and Dodge Journey, happened before 9 a.m. near the 500 East exit.

Sgt. Cameron Roden with the Utah Highway Patrol said the Journey was driving on a spare tire, which failed near milepost 276, with the semi right behind it. The Journey slowed and possibly started to move to the right. Roden said the semi attempted to go around the car as it slowed down but clipped the back end of the Journey.

The semi jackknifed, with each trailer blocking multiple lanes and the cab blocking the left emergency lane. No injuries were reported, and crews were working to clean up some sand that spilled from the trailers.

Troopers reopened all but the left two lanes just after 10 a.m. and expected cleanup work to last through 11 a.m.