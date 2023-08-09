BYU Soccer Tied For Most Preseason All-Big 12 Players

UTAH FIREWATCH
PROVO, Utah – BYU soccer enters the Big 12 Conference with a chance to be a title contender in year one. The proof of that is in the preseason All-Big 12.

BYU is tied with TCU for the most players on the preseason conference squad. Each produced three.

BYU Soccer tied with TCU for All-Big 12 picks

BYU’s three players are midfielder Jamie Shepherd, defender Laveni Vaka, and forward Brecken Mozingo. The All-Big 12 trio enter their senior seasons with the BYU program.

Last season, BYU reached the NCAA Sweet 16 after upsetting Stanford in the round of 32. The Cougars lost to national runner-up North Carolina in the third round.

Mozingo and Shepherd were two of the top goal scorers for BYU last season. The leader of the entire team was Mozingo, with 12 goals. Shepherd booted seven goals through last year.

BYU will kick off its inaugural Big 12 schedule on September 14 at South Field against TCU. The Horned Frogs three All-Big 12 selections are forward Camryn Lancaster, midfielder Gracie Brian, and defender Olivia Hasler. All three of TCU’s picks were All-Big 12 performers in 2022.

BYU will kick off the 2023 season on August 17 against Saint Louis at South Field. The game will air on ESPN+ at 7 p.m. (MT).

2023 Preseason Big 12 Soccer Team

* = Unanimous selection

Position Name School Class Hometown
GK Kayza Massey West Virginia 5th Ottawa, Ontario
D Laveni Vaka BYU Sr. Sandy, Utah
D Olivia Hasler TCU Sr. Lewisville, Texas
D Hannah Anderson Texas Tech 5th Plano, Texas
MF Jamie Shepherd BYU Sr. American Fork, Utah
MF Gracie Brian TCU Gr. Frisco, Texas
MF Lexi Missimo* Texas Jr. Southlake, Texas
F Brecken Mozingo BYU Sr. Sandy, Utah
F Dayana Martin UCF 5th Boca Raton, Fla.
F Camryn Lancaster TCU Jr. Mansfield, Texas
F Trinity Byars* Texas Jr. Richardson, Texas

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and host of the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (Saturday from 12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on Twitter/X and Threads: @Mitch_Harper.

