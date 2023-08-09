Evacuations underway after construction crews hit gas line in SLC

SALT LAKE CITY — Firefighters are asking the public to avoid the area of 900 South and 900 East due to a gas leak.

Officials with the Salt Lake City Fire Department said construction crews hit a gas line before 12:30 p.m. Wednesday. Fire crews are on scene and all businesses and homes within a 1/2-block radius have been evacuated.

Firefighters did not say how long repairs would take. No injuries have been reported.