UPDATE: Salt Lake City gas line repaired, evacuations lifted
Aug 9, 2023, 12:58 PM | Updated: 4:20 pm
(SLC Fire)
SALT LAKE CITY — The Salt Lake City Fire Department gave the all-clear as crews completed repairs on a gas line Wednesday.
Businesses were allowed to reopen and the area near 900 South and 900 East was reopened to traffic at approximately 3:45.
Officials with the Salt Lake City Fire Department said construction crews hit a gas line before 12:30 p.m. Wednesday. Fire crews were on scene and all businesses and homes within a 1/2-block radius were evacuated.
No injuries were reported.