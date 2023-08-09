UPDATE: Salt Lake City gas line repaired, evacuations lifted

SALT LAKE CITY — The Salt Lake City Fire Department gave the all-clear as crews completed repairs on a gas line Wednesday.

Businesses were allowed to reopen and the area near 900 South and 900 East was reopened to traffic at approximately 3:45.

Officials with the Salt Lake City Fire Department said construction crews hit a gas line before 12:30 p.m. Wednesday. Fire crews were on scene and all businesses and homes within a 1/2-block radius were evacuated.

No injuries were reported.