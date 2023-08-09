UTAH FIREWATCH
BACK TO SCHOOL
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

UPDATE: Salt Lake City gas line repaired, evacuations lifted

Aug 9, 2023, 12:58 PM | Updated: 4:20 pm

Salt Lake City fire crews on scene of a gas leak at 900 South and 900 East. (SLC Fire)...

Salt Lake City fire crews on scene of a gas leak at 900 South and 900 East. (SLC Fire)

(SLC Fire)

Josh Ellis's Profile Picture

BY JOSH ELLIS AND CARY SCHWANITZ, KSLTV


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — The Salt Lake City Fire Department gave the all-clear as crews completed repairs on a gas line Wednesday.

Businesses were allowed to reopen and the area near 900 South and 900 East was reopened to traffic at approximately 3:45.

Officials with the Salt Lake City Fire Department said construction crews hit a gas line before 12:30 p.m. Wednesday. Fire crews were on scene and all businesses and homes within a 1/2-block radius were evacuated.

No injuries were reported.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

(Lauren Steinbrecher/KSL TV)...

Lauren Steinbrecher

E. coli advisories issued for 2 Utah County ponds, but people aren’t seeing the signs

Families say poor signage is not giving swimmers the warning they need to stay safe at a popular Utah County pond that recently tested for high levels of E. coli.

19 hours ago

The Utah County Sheriff's Office seal. (File)...

Michael Houck

Ex-wife of former Utah County therapist arrested in connection to ritualistic child sex abuse case

The wife of a former Utah County therapist accused of sexually abusing young patients for decades was arrested on Wednesday.

19 hours ago

(FILE) The Salt Flats in Wendover, Utah. (KSL TV)...

Michael Houck

Man hospitalized after attempting a speed record at Salt Flats

A motorcyclist was flown to a Salt Lake City hospital after crashing at the Salt Flats Wednesday morning.

19 hours ago

Natalie Thurber family leaves court...

Emily Ashcraft, KSL.com

Man sentenced to at least 35 years in prison after murdering his girlfriend Natalie Thurber

SALT LAKE CITY — When she first heard her daughter, Natalie Thurber, had been shot and killed, Debbie Lires said it felt like a bad dream from which she couldn’t wake up. She was in disbelief. “I now believe that no matter how much time passes, there will always be an empty spot in my […]

19 hours ago

Casey Scott giving away gas cards at a FrontRunner station....

Casey Scott

Casey Scott surprises FrontRunner passengers with free gift cards

Casey Scott surprised a few FrontRunner passengers with free gift cards on Wednesday.

19 hours ago

Aariyah Aiono...

Tamara Vaifanua

Back to school also includes getting ready to drop off children at college

As parents are preparing to drop off their children at college, experts share advice on how to get them through their freshman year.

19 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

This article about benefits of preschool for kids is sponsored by Little Orchard Preschool.  Starting preschool can be an intimidating experience for both children and their parents, as it marks a significant change in their lives. However, it offers a number of benefits that facilitate learning and personal development. In this new environment, children have […]

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

UPDATE: Salt Lake City gas line repaired, evacuations lifted