60 in 60: #18 BYU’s Tyler Batty (Defensive Lineman)

Aug 9, 2023, 3:53 PM

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – The countdown for Hans & Scotty’s 60 in 60 is on. Coming in at #18 is BYU’s Tyler Batty (DL)

Last year, Batty came in at No. 24 on 2022’s 60 in 60.

BYU’s Tyler Batty

Batty is a junior from Payson, Utah. He prepped at Payson High School, where he was named first-team All-Region, All-Valley and All-State honorable mention. Coming out of high school, Batty was recruited by Utah, Utah State, Air Force, Hawai’i, Princeton, Boise State and UCLA. Before joining BYU, Batty served a two-year church mission in Madrid, Spain.

 

Batty’s first season at BYU was in 2020 when he played in four games, finishing with 13 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, four sacks and three quarterback hits. Despite dealing with injuries in 2021, Batty played in 12 games, recording 43 tackles, seven tackles for loss, three sacks, one forced fumble and two quarterback hits. Batty’s best game was against UBA in the Independence Bowl, posting eight tackles, three tackles for loss and two sacks.

“If Tyler stays healthy, he’ll be a big-time pass rusher for us, but also dominates the line of scrimmage in the run game,” BYU head coach Kalani Sitake said of Batty in 2022. “Much bigger than he’s been the past two years. Looking forward to his dominating presence at the line of scrimmage and definitely looking forward to him making plays for us on third and long.”

Last season, Batty recorded 52 total tackles, 29 solo tackles, and two sacks.

This fall, Batty and the Cougars will open their 2023 schedule at home against the Sam Houston Bearkats. The season-opening game will take place at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on September 2 at 8:15 p.m. (MDT). The game will be broadcast on FS1 and KSL NewsRadio.

About the 60 in 60

Every summer Hans and Scotty reveal the best college football players in the state of Utah in their annual 60 in 60 as voted on by the media.

In 2023, for the second year in a row, the 60 in 60 included one vote based on a fan ballot.

Click here for the complete 60 in 60 rankings countdown.

60 in 60: #18 BYU’s Tyler Batty (Defensive Lineman)