Man hospitalized after attempting a speed record at Salt Flats

WENDOVER, Utah — A motorcyclist was flown to a Salt Lake City hospital after crashing at the Salt Flats Wednesday morning.

The Southern California Timing Association said 69-year-old, Jerry Adams, was attempting a speed record but lost control of his motorcycle.

“(Adams) was treated by medical professionals at the scene and transported by ambulance to Life Flight and flown to University Hospital in Salt Lake City,” the SCTA Facebook post stated.

The SCTA said they are looking into the cause of the crash. The group did not say how severe Adams’s injuries were or his current status.