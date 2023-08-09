Jazz Notes: Are Utah Jazz Done This Offseason?

UTAH FIREWATCH
SALT LAKE CITY – After buying low on a high-upside player in John Collins, many Utah Jazz fans are wondering if there are more moves on the horizon.

On the Jazz Notes podcast, Utah Jazz insider Ben Anderson questioned if the team had more moves to make.

Will The Jazz Be Involved In A Damian Lillard Trade?

Former Weber State Wildcat and current Trailblazers star Damian Lillard requested a trade from Portland this offseason. He told the organization that there is only one team that he wants to be traded to. The Miami Heat.

RELATED: Damian Lillard Requests Trade From Blazers, Prefers Heat

However, the Trailblazers reportedly have no interest in Tyler Herro, who would be the centerpiece of the trade from Miami’s side.

“I’m curious if (Utah’s offseason) is done,” Anderson said. “There’s the Damian Lillard stuff, not that the Jazz are going to get involved with Dame himself. But, will they be the third team that lands Tyler Herro?”

Although the Jazz could definitely benefit from trading some rotation players to upgrade to a borderline All-Star like Herro, his playstyle may not mesh very well with Utah.

“(Herro) is a little bit repetitive for what the Jazz already have. He is a Jordan Clarkson-type of player,” Anderson said.

Too Many Players, Not Enough Minutes

The Jazz gave a lot of players minutes last season as the team found its identity. Adding John Collins and three rookies to the mix raises a lot of questions about who will see the floor for Utah next year.

Will Brice Sensabaugh get meaningful minutes? Will Simone Fontecchio fall out of the rotation? What happens with Kris Dunn and Talen Horton-Tucker?

“I forget that some of the players on the Jazz are on this roster because I don’t know how they get on the floor,” Anderson said. “If you want to play the rookies, how does a guy like Talen Horton-Tucker see the floor?”

Collin Sexton, Ochai Agbaji, Keyonte George, and Clarkson will all soak up backcourt minutes. Lauri Markkanen, John Collins, Taylor Hendricks, and Kelly Olynyk will hold it down in the frontcourt.

Guys like Fontecchio, Sensabaugh, Dunn, and Horton-Tucker will likely have to fit in wherever they are needed.

“It’s going to be really hard to get minutes. Maybe the Jazz make Will Hardy’s life easier by consolidating the roster by packaging some of those contracts to get one player or get a future pick. I don’t think the offseason is done,” Anderson said.

The Jazz Notes podcast, hosted by Ben Anderson and Chandler Holt, keeps you up-to-date with Utah Jazz news from on and off the court every week. Check back on Tuesday afternoons for the latest episode!

Chandler Holt is a co-host of the Jazz Notes podcast and a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com, specializing in all things basketball and football.

