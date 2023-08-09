BYU Football Rolls Through Another Camp Fixture: Picture Day

PROVO, Utah – The BYU football team participated in an annual tradition on Wednesday, Picture Day.

It’s been a fixture after the first week of fall camp for a few years under head coach Kalani Sitake. Picture Day signals another milestone in the countdown to the season opener against Sam Houston on September 2.

As usual, Picture Day took place inside the Indoor Practice Facility.

When Kalani Sitake took part in picture day as a player, it was at LaVell Edwards Stadium—then Cougar Stadium.

Kalani Sitake’s favorite Picture Day memory as a BYU Football player

Sitake asked what his favorite Picture Day memory was as a player or coach, and he brought up a picture he took as a returned missionary heading into the 1997 season.

“Don’t ever trust somebody when they say, ‘Play around and take a picture no one will ever see.’ So, me, as a fullback, took a picture in a Heisman pose, and I regret it every day. I see someone wearing the shirt [of my picture] that people keep promoting and putting out there and selling, making money on my likeness,” Sitake laughingly said.

The picture Sitake was referring to is a Royal Army brand t-shirt. They sell the shirt for $30.

Here’s the picture Kalani is referring to from the 1997 season. pic.twitter.com/2y8LY4P5F8 — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) August 9, 2023

Sitake and his coaching staff dressed in polos with Big 12 logos on the sleeves. Picture Day was also a first glimpse of the game day jerseys with Big 12 logos. BYU players donned royal blue uniforms while smiling for the camera.

After picture day concluded, the team took part in some Top Golf to get a break from the grind of fall camp.

This Saturday, BYU will hold its first scrimmage of camp at LaVell Edwards Stadium.

