BYU TE Masen Wake Evaluating Options After An Injury

Aug 9, 2023, 9:38 PM

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

PROVO, Utah – BYU tight end/fullback Masen Wake is currently sidelined.

During the media observation of Tuesday’s BYU fall camp practice, the fifth-year player was not in attendance.

On Wednesday at Picture Day, BYU coach Kalani Sitake was asked for an update on Wake and if he would have to “call it quits” on his career due to an injury.

“We’re still evaluating that with him. I think for privacy reasons, we’ll let him decide and let everybody know what he is deciding. And we’re gonna support him 100% on what he wants to do.” Sitake said. “My job is to do what’s best for the players and not what’s best for me or my career or the team. We’ve got to see what’s best for them and their health too. So I think he’s going through that right now.”

Masen Wake career snapshot

Wake has appeared in 46 games throughout his career.

If he continues with his football career, Wake does have a redshirt year that he could use, allowing him to come back for the 2024 season.

Throughout his BYU career, he has operated in the unique role of tight end/fullback in the BYU offense. During the 2020 COVID season, he scored a touchdown on a play called “Chiefs” that saw former QB Zach Wilson do a Patrick Mahomes-style flip pass to Wake for the score against Houston.

Last season, Wake transitioned to more of a traditional tight end but was navigating injuries that sidelined him in spring ball of the 2022 campaign. Then he had concussion-like symptoms that caused him to miss the Utah State game last fall.

It was an up-and-down year that was impacted by injuries. Wake finished with 10 receptions for 42 yards in four starts last season.

Throughout his career at BYU, Wake has had a specialty of hurdling defenders.

BYU’s options at TE/FB spot

Going forward for BYU in the tight end/fullback role, they have Mason Fakahua, who can fill that spot left behind by Wake. Fakahua, during week one of camp, made a one-handed highlight catch on a pass from quarterback Kedon Slovis for a touchdown.

A name to keep an eye on is Ray Paulo. Paulo is a 6-foot-3, 255-pound prospect in his first year with the BYU football program. He was previously at Allan Hancock College. Paulo is a physical player who competed along the defensive line during his JUCO career.

BYU opens the 2023 season against Sam Houston on September 2 at 8:15 p.m. on FS1.

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and host of the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (Saturday from 12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on Twitter/X and Threads: @Mitch_Harper.

