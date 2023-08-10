One dead in West Valley shooting; police searching for suspects

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — Police say one man is dead after witnesses heard gunshots late Wednesday night.

Lt. Bill Merritt with the West Valley City Police Department said officers were called out to the area of 4200 S. Bluebird Drive just after 11 p.m. and found the victim, who was identified as a man in his 30s.

Witnesses said they saw at least two suspects flee the area in a vehicle, and detectives were working Thursday to confirm that vehicle information with surveillance video from cameras in the area.

Police believe this was a targeted incident as the suspects knew the victim and there was some prior conflict that led up to the shooting. Merritt added they don’t believe there is an ongoing threat to the public.