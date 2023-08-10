UTAH FIREWATCH
BACK TO SCHOOL
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

One dead in West Valley shooting; police searching for suspects

Aug 10, 2023, 7:04 AM

(KSL TV)...

(KSL TV)

(KSL TV)

Josh Ellis's Profile Picture

BY JOSH ELLIS


KSLTV.com

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — Police say one man is dead after witnesses heard gunshots late Wednesday night.

Lt. Bill Merritt with the West Valley City Police Department said officers were called out to the area of 4200 S. Bluebird Drive just after 11 p.m. and found the victim, who was identified as a man in his 30s.

Witnesses said they saw at least two suspects flee the area in a vehicle, and detectives were working Thursday to confirm that vehicle information with surveillance video from cameras in the area.

Police believe this was a targeted incident as the suspects knew the victim and there was some prior conflict that led up to the shooting. Merritt added they don’t believe there is an ongoing threat to the public.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

A house fire was started by an armed intruder in Centerville on July 21, 2022. A Salt Lake man will...

Gabrielle Shiozawa, KSL.com

‘Shattered’: Centerville couple shares emotional, physical damage from 2022 assault, arson

A Salt Lake man will serve at least 18 years for trying to kill a Centerville couple and burning down their house in 2022.

11 hours ago

...

Andrew Adams and Cimaron Neugebauer

‘That’s not the man I knew’: Neighbors describe Provo suspect killed by FBI

Neighbors of a man who was shot and killed by FBI agents in Provo on Wednesday morning are providing fresh context about who he was and the deadly turn of events that occurred.

1 day ago

Biden in Utah...

Dan Rascon

Utahns react as President Biden arrives in Salt Lake City

People lined the streets of Salt lake City to get a chance to see the President of the United States as his huge motorcade made its way from the airport to the Hotel Monaco

1 day ago

(Lauren Steinbrecher/KSL TV)...

Lauren Steinbrecher

E. coli advisories issued for 2 Utah County ponds, but people aren’t seeing the signs

Families say poor signage is not giving swimmers the warning they need to stay safe at a popular Utah County pond that recently tested for high levels of E. coli.

1 day ago

The Utah County Sheriff's Office seal. (File)...

Michael Houck

Ex-wife of former Utah County therapist arrested in connection to ritualistic child sex abuse case

The wife of a former Utah County therapist accused of sexually abusing young patients for decades was arrested on Wednesday.

1 day ago

(FILE) The Salt Flats in Wendover, Utah. (KSL TV)...

Michael Houck

Man hospitalized after attempting a speed record at Salt Flats

A motorcyclist was flown to a Salt Lake City hospital after crashing at the Salt Flats Wednesday morning.

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

This article about benefits of preschool for kids is sponsored by Little Orchard Preschool.  Starting preschool can be an intimidating experience for both children and their parents, as it marks a significant change in their lives. However, it offers a number of benefits that facilitate learning and personal development. In this new environment, children have […]

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

One dead in West Valley shooting; police searching for suspects