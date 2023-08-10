BYU Women’s Soccer Voted As Big 12 Preseason Favorite

PROVO, Utah – BYU women’s soccer has high expectations for its inaugural season in the Big 12 Conference.

In its first year competing in the conference, BYU is picked to win the league. The preseason poll was released on Thursday, and BYU was atop the voting edging out second-place TCU by one point.

#BYU Women’s Soccer picked to win the Big 12 in the preseason conference poll. 1. BYU (6 first place votes)

2. TCU (3)

3. Texas (5)

4. West Virginia

5. Texas Tech

6. UCF

7. Oklahoma St.

8. Kansas

9. Oklahoma

10. Houston

11. Baylor

12. Kansas St.

13. Cincinnati

14. Iowa St.… — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) August 10, 2023

BYU boasts a veteran team that features 11 seniors. They are led by preseason All-Big 12 selections Brecken Mozingo (forward), Jamie Shepherd (midfielder), and Laveni Vaka (defender).

Head coach Jennifer Rockwood has built BYU into one of the powerhouse programs in women’s soccer. Rockwood enters her 29th season overseeing the program. Her record is 435-126-54.

She leads BYU into its fourth conference during her tenure (WAC, Mountain West, WCC). Throughout her time as the head coach, BYU has won 16 conference championships.

BYU will have tough competition in the Big 12 Conference. The defending Big 12 regular season champion Texas Longhorns were picked to finish third in the league. BYU will travel to Austin on Monday, September 25.

BYU opens its inaugural Big 12 schedule against No. 2 preseason pick TCU at South Field on Thursday, September 14.

The Big 12 tournament champion West Virginia was picked to finish fourth in the league. BYU didn’t draw the Mountaineers on their 2023 schedule.

