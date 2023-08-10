Aggie Notes: Inexperienced Tight End Group For Utah State Football

UTAH FIREWATCH
LOGAN, Utah – The Utah State tight end group is no stranger to the roster churn that has seen the Aggies bring in 39 new scholarship players entering 2023. Entering head coach Blake Anderson’s third season in Logan, USU has 58 new players on the roster.

Aggie alum and third-year tight ends coach DJ Tialavea leads a group that made 26 appearances in 2022. Returning USU tight ends combined for 19 catches, 177 yards, and two touchdowns.

“You’ll see them spread out more in the passing game but I always tell them,” Tialavea assured onlookers, “you have to do the dirty work first.”

That means blocking in front of quarterback Cooper Legas and Co., if the the Aggie offense is to get on track.

With limited on-field experience and even less tangible production, Tialavea will lean on senior tight end Josh Sterzer’s 26 games played since joining USU out of Taylorsville HS in 2020.

“He, (Sterzer) brings the pro mentality to the group. He shows up on time every single day. Makes sure our guys are ready to roll and gets them in the right mindset. Josh is a phenomenal leader for us.”.

“We’ve got to be a jack-of-all-trades,” Sterzer said of the positional responsibility, “involved in just about everything we can do.”

By games played, Sterzer has a season’s worth of experience more than backup Broc Lane (15 games played) and he’s relishing the opportunity to lead.

“It’s been really fun. It’s definitely nose to the grindstone, work hard and be physical. Then we get one that just pops. So it’s been really exciting.”

Utah State Tight Ends (Listed alphabetically)

Isaiah Alonzo | Junior | Irvine, CA

The 6’4, 245 lb. transferred to Utah State after two seasons at Orange Coast College. In 2022, Alonzo caught 21 balls for 261 yards and two scores as a sophomore. Alonzo played his prep football at prestigious Mater Dei High School, helping lead the Monarchs to an undefeated season as a senior.

Parker Buchanan | RS Sophomore | Brigham City, UT

Checking it at 6’5 and 240 lbs., Buchanan enters his third season with Utah State after finishing his high school career with the Box Elder Bees as the No. 28 recruit out of Utah in 2020 according to 247Sports.com.

Buchanan saw action in five games, finishing with two catches for nine yards with the Aggies in 2022. He missed the final six games of the season due to injury.

Brock Lane | RS Junior | Chandler, AZ

2023 will be Lane’s fourth year in Logan after signing on with Utah State following a prep career at Perry High School that saw him finish as the No. 54 recruit out of Arizona in 2020, according to 247Sports.com.

After redshirting due to injury in 2021, Lane played in nine games for USU last season, finishing with six grabs for 39 yards and a touchdown. Lane’s 15 games make him the second most experienced Aggie tight end entering 2023.

Earned Academic All-Mountain West & Mountain West Scholar-Athlete recognition in 2020 and 2022.

Will Monney | Freshman | Springville, UT

The 6’4, 230 lb. freshman joins the Aggies after playing for Springville High School in 2022. Had 31 catches for 443 yards and three touchdowns in his senior season. Rated as the No. 24 prospect in Utah by 247sports.com.

Josh Sterzer | Senior | Salt Lake City, UT

With 26 games of experience, the 6’3 240 lb. Taylorsville High School product enters the season as USU’s most experienced tight end.

Sterzer set career highs in 2022 with 11 catches, 129 yards and the first receiving touchdown of his career in 11 starts. He caught three balls in a game twice with his only touchdown also serving as the longest catch and run of his career at 68 yards.

Sterzer was an Academic All-Mountain West student in 2020 and 2021.

Following The Aggies With KSL Sports Zone

Utah State begins the 2023 campaign with a road test against the Big Ten’s Iowa Hawkeyes. Iowa hosts the Aggies on Saturday, September 2 with a 10 a.m. (MT) season-opening kickoff. The Hawkeyes ended 2022 with a 21-0 shutout against Kentucky in the Music City Bowl to finish the season at 8-5.

Every Utah State football game can be heard on the KSL Sports Zone with Scott Garrard and former Aggie quarterback Kevin White on the call.

KSL Sports coverage of Utah State University Athletics can be found here. 

