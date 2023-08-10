Utah’s Transfer Wide Receivers Working To Anchor Position Group

UTAH FIREWATCH
Aug 10, 2023, 10:51 AM

SALT LAKE CITY – Utah is looking to bolster their wide receivers and brought in a couple of transfers to help anchor the group for 2023.

Emery Simmons comes to the Utes from Indiana while Mycah Pittman transferred in from Florida State. Both athletes are looking forward to playing in Utah’s pro-style offense.

Simmons and Pittman understand the big opportunity ahead, not only for themselves, but the entire receiver room which is why they are working hard to make sure everyone is prepared and ready to go.

Getting Up To Speed With Utah’s Pro-Style Offense

Simmons says he was busy wrapping up school and graduating through the spring and so football was put to the side for a bit.

“I’ve been trying to get back into the groove of things,” Simmons said. “Since I just graduated from Indiana this past spring, I’ve mostly been doing classes over the spring. Now I’m just trying to get back into the rhythm of playing, getting comfortable with these guys and the offense.”

Getting back into the groove of playing again and learning Utah’s pro-style offense has been challenging for Simmons, but not insurmountable partially due to the chemistry in the room and teammates’ willingness to answer questions.

“I’m not going to say it’s been hard- it’s been kind of challenging,” Simmons said. “The last two schools I’ve been at, it’s been RPO type of offenses, so it’s been fast paced, signaling. Stuff like that. Here it’s more you huddle up, pro-style offense so I have to learn the calls a little more. Checks and audibles- things of that nature, but the guys are bringing me in well. They help me if I ask questions.”

Pittman also noted the challenging nature of learning his fourth offense of his career, and again, one that has been very different than any other he’s been a part of, but indicated it’s been going well for him so far.

“It’s really not hard,” Pittman said. “I’ve been a part of a lot of offenses now. This is my fourth offense now? Picking up a pro-style offense isn’t something I’ve done, but it’s something that I can’t not do, so I’m learning quickly- pretty easily as an older guy now. Being mature, being in the playbook and taking care of my body is what I’m doing now.”

Bringing A Little Extra Flavor To The Utah Receivers

“I feel like I can bring a lot,” Pittman said. “I can run after the catch, I can bring explosion, and not only does this offense- it goes off of coverage and things like that. If the safety is outside the hash, I’m going to try to keep it as simple as possible and run a post. If he’s inside, maybe I run the corner. I always have an option to win. That’s what I love about his offense. Some offenses I’ve been a part of- you don’t have that option and that can hurt my skillset because I’m not the fastest, but I do have a good burst and speed. No one is going to catch me from behind, but being able to have that type of winning mindset- I’ve never had that option to choose where I can break in or out. It’s nice to have that.”

“Consistency,” Simmons said. “I just like to bring a consistent work ethic to the practice field. To the game. Just have that mindset to come in and just be steady every day. Don’t drop nothing, don’t get too high or too low- just come in and be consistent every day.”

Michelle Bodkin is the Utah Utes Insider for KSLsports.com

