How Old Are BYU Football Players?

PROVO, Utah – The age of BYU football players is a common talking point for opposing teams. Typically, the line is “It’s a mature football team.”

That gets brought up often due to many BYU football players choosing to serve two-year missions for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

But the team’s average age isn’t uncommon for college football players.

Age of BYU football players

Entering the 2023 season, the average age of BYU football players is 21.7 years old. That’s a dip from the 2022 roster, which had an average age of 21.78. The average age of BYU’s 2021 roster was 21.4.

It’s a far different cry from many college coaches saying BYU has an entire roster of 24 or 25-year-olds.

Oldest and Youngest

BYU does have a few older players. The oldest is Utah offensive tackle transfer Simi Moala. Moala is a graduate transfer in his first year with the BYU program and is 26 years old. He played in 21 career games for Utah from 2018-21.

Freshman quarterback Ryder Burton is the youngest player on the BYU football roster in 2023. The former Springville High star is currently 17 years old. He turns 18 later this month, on August 26.

Along with Burton, BYU added seven other true freshmen that were in high school last season.

BYU has three players on the 2023 roster that signed with the Cougars in Kalani Sitake’s first recruiting class as head coach in 2016. Those three are senior linebacker Max Tooley, senior defensive tackle Atunaisa Mahe, and junior tackle Caden Haws.

BYU football is preparing for year one in the Big 12

BYU is entering its first season as a member of the Big 12 Conference. The Cougars will open the 2023 season against Sam Houston on September 2 at 8:15 p.m. on FS1 and KSL NewsRadio.

After that, they will face FCS Southern Utah on September 9, then Arkansas in Fayetteville on September 16. BYU will open its inaugural Big 12 schedule on September 23 against Kansas in Lawrence.

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and host of the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (Saturday from 12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on Twitter/X and Threads: @Mitch_Harper.

