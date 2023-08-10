Sophomore Aggie Safety Continues Racking Up Preseason Recognition

LOGAN, Utah – Sophomore safety Ike Larsen is trending toward becoming the face of a young Utah State Aggies defense in 2023.

Larsen is one of 35 defensive backs named to the 2023 Paycom Jim Thorpe Award Preseason Watch List on Thursday, August 10.

RELATED: Aggie Notes: Inexperienced Tight End Group For Utah State Football

Larsen is one of four Mountain West players to be named; joined by Jack Howell (Colorado State), Trey Taylor (Air Force), and Cameron Stone (Hawai’i). Cole Bishop (U of U) is the only other player from the state of Utah to be recognized.

The Paycom Jim Thorpe Award is awarded to the best defensive back in college football based on performance on the field, athletic ability, and character. Established in 1986, the award is named after history’s greatest all-around athlete, Jim Thorpe.

RELATED: Utah State Defensive Back Earns Preseason All-Mountain West Honor

About Ike Larsen

Before joining Utah State, Larsen was considered a three-star recruit and the 24th-best recruit in the state of Utah by 247sports.com. Larsen was a threat all over the field, winning his second consecutive 4A state championship in 2020. He finished the year with 55 tackles, four interceptions, two fumbles forced, and a fumble recovery. He blocked nine kicks on special teams. Offensively, Larsen compiled 762 all-purpose yards and nine touchdowns for the Sky View Bobcats.

RELATED: Utah State Aggies Fall In Mountain West Preseason Poll

As a redshirt freshman 2022, Larsen set an Aggie record with three blocked kicks. He was named a College Football News Honorable Mention Freshman All-American and a second-team all-Mountain West selection after recording 33 tackles (19 solo), two sacks, and a team-best four interceptions

KSL Sports Zone’s Hans and Scotty G. named Larsen the No. 25 player in Utah in the annual 60 in 60 series.

Following The Aggies With KSL Sports Zone

Utah State begins the 2023 campaign against the Big Ten’s Iowa Hawkeyes. Iowa hosts the Aggies on Saturday, September 2 with a 10 a.m. (MT) season-opening kickoff. The Hawkeyes went 8-5 in 2022.

Utah State football games can be heard on the KSL Sports Zone with Scott Garrard and former Aggie quarterback Kevin White on the call.

KSL Sports coverage of Utah State University Athletics can be found here.

Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Follow @bpreece24