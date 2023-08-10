UTAH FIREWATCH
BACK TO SCHOOL
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Sophomore Aggie Safety Continues Racking Up Preseason Recognition

Aug 10, 2023, 12:21 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

LOGAN, Utah – Sophomore safety Ike Larsen is trending toward becoming the face of a young Utah State Aggies defense in 2023.

Larsen is one of 35 defensive backs named to the 2023 Paycom Jim Thorpe Award Preseason Watch List on Thursday, August 10.

RELATED: Aggie Notes: Inexperienced Tight End Group For Utah State Football

Larsen is one of four Mountain West players to be named; joined by Jack Howell (Colorado State), Trey Taylor (Air Force), and Cameron Stone (Hawai’i). Cole Bishop (U of U) is the only other player from the state of Utah to be recognized.

The Paycom Jim Thorpe Award is awarded to the best defensive back in college football based on performance on the field, athletic ability, and character. Established in 1986, the award is named after history’s greatest all-around athlete, Jim Thorpe.

RELATED: Utah State Defensive Back Earns Preseason All-Mountain West Honor

About Ike Larsen

Before joining Utah State, Larsen was considered a three-star recruit and the 24th-best recruit in the state of Utah by 247sports.com. Larsen was a threat all over the field, winning his second consecutive 4A state championship in 2020. He finished the year with 55 tackles, four interceptions, two fumbles forced, and a fumble recovery. He blocked nine kicks on special teams. Offensively, Larsen compiled 762 all-purpose yards and nine touchdowns for the Sky View Bobcats.

RELATED: Utah State Aggies Fall In Mountain West Preseason Poll

As a redshirt freshman 2022, Larsen set an Aggie record with three blocked kicks. He was named a College Football News Honorable Mention Freshman All-American and a second-team all-Mountain West selection after recording 33 tackles (19 solo), two sacks, and a team-best four interceptions

KSL Sports Zone’s Hans and Scotty G. named Larsen the No. 25 player in Utah in the annual 60 in 60 series.

RELATED STORIES

Following The Aggies With KSL Sports Zone

Utah State begins the 2023 campaign against the Big Ten’s Iowa Hawkeyes. Iowa hosts the Aggies on Saturday, September 2 with a 10 a.m. (MT) season-opening kickoff. The Hawkeyes went 8-5 in 2022.

Utah State football games can be heard on the KSL Sports Zone with Scott Garrard and former Aggie quarterback Kevin White on the call.

KSL Sports coverage of Utah State University Athletics can be found here. 

Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

The Utah Football Culture: What Is ‘Utah Mili’?

When you talk to people about Utah football, "culture" is a word that pops up often and part of that culture comes from the 'Utah Mili'.

14 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

60 in 60: #17 Utah’s Devaughn Vele (Wide Receiver)

The countdown for the 2023 edition of Hans & Scotty's 60 in 60 is on. Coming in at #17 is Utah's Devaughn Vele (WR).

14 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU Prospects To Watch During 2023 Utah High School Football

Utah High School football kicks off the 2023 season. Here are some BYU recruits that you should keep tabs on.

14 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

How Old Are BYU Football Players?

The age of BYU football is often a hot topic. Here is the average age for the 2023 team.

14 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah’s Transfer Wide Receivers Working To Anchor Position Group

Utah is looking to bolster their wide receiver position and have brought in a couple of transfers to help anchor the group for 2023.

14 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah High School Football 2023 Streaming Guide: Week 1

Week one streaming schedule for the 2023 high school football season on the KSL Sports app and KSLSports.com.

14 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

This article about benefits of preschool for kids is sponsored by Little Orchard Preschool.  Starting preschool can be an intimidating experience for both children and their parents, as it marks a significant change in their lives. However, it offers a number of benefits that facilitate learning and personal development. In this new environment, children have […]

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

Sophomore Aggie Safety Continues Racking Up Preseason Recognition