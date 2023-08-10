BYU Prospects To Watch During 2023 Utah High School Football

SALT LAKE CITY – Utah High School football kicks off the 2023 season tonight. There won’t be a better place than KSL Sports to get your prep football fix in the Beehive State this fall.

From Logan down to St. George, many football players in Utah will have opportunities to play at the college level.

BYU has its eyes peeled on many of these local gridiron standouts.

Here are some recruits that BYU fans should keep tabs on while they watch high school games here on KSLsports.com and listen to the action on the KSL Sports Zone.

BYU commits from Utah High School football programs

These players are committed to BYU entering the 2023 Utah High School football season.

Siosefa Brown | Edge

247Sports Composite: *** (0.8550)

Highland

Siosefa Brown is the first defensive commit to BYU since Jay Hill became the defensive coordinator last December.

Brown picked BYU over the usual recruiting suspects that the Cougars face on the trail, Utah, Utah State, and Vanderbilt. The 6-foot-5, 205-pound Brown also has received offers from Cal and Washington State.

Brown can potentially be a star edge rusher for BYU in the future. He’s a versatile athlete who has excelled at wide receiver and away from the gridiron in basketball.

Dallin Johnson | DL

247Sports Composite: *** (0.8492)

Springville

Dallin Johnson was the first commit in BYU’s 2024 recruiting class. He verbally committed to BYU before the Cougars became Big 12 members. The 6-foot-4, 295-pound Johnson committed after a BYU summer camp in June 2021.

He’s been an anchor for a Springville defensive line. Last season, he recorded 63 tackles (16.5 for loss) and had 8.5 sacks from the interior of the defensive line. Along with his offer from BYU, Johnson reports an offer from Washington State in the Pac-12. This past summer, he was also invited to participate in Stanford and Auburn’s camps.

Carson Su’esu’e | ATH

247Sports Composite: *** (0.8444)

Granger

Su’esu’e is entering his first year at Granger High this fall. Before arriving at Granger, he was a quarterback at De La Salle High in California. Su’esu’e committed to BYU last month.

Jett Nelson | ATH

247Sports Composite: *** (0.8256)

American Fork

Nelson committed to BYU over the summer. He’s a 6-foot-5, 205-pound pass catcher that could eventually become a tight end during his BYU career. Nelson had 24 receptions for 402 yards and three touchdowns last year for the Cavemen as a wide receiver.

Brody Laga | Kicker

Mountain Ridge

The 5-foot-10, 150-pound Laga committed to BYU after special teams coordinator Kelly Poppinga offered a scholarship. He plans to enroll at BYU for the 2024 season and then serve a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Laga earned a five-star rating from the Chris Sailer Kicking Academy last month.

Notable uncommitted Utah High School players to watch

Davis Andrews | ATH

American Fork

After the BYU spring game concluded in March at LaVell Edwards Stadium, BYU defensive coordinator Jay Hill spent a lot of time with Andrews, who is a big priority for the Cougars recruiting efforts. The 6-foot-2, 200-pound safety took an official visit to Provo in June.

Grayson Brousseau | Tight End

Lehi

Brousseau landed a BYU offer after an impressive performance at camp.

Kash Dillon | EDGE

Corner Canyon

One of the top recruits in the state of Utah for the 2024 recruiting class. Dillon is 6-foot-5, 220-pounds. He had an official visit to BYU in June.

Tei Nacua | Wide Receiver

Timpview

The younger brother to former BYU standouts Kai, Puka, and Samson Nacua. Nacua holds offers from BYU, Utah, Washington State, San Diego State, and others.

Lance Reynolds III | ATH

Orem

The son to former BYU offensive lineman Lance Reynolds Jr., and grandson to longtime BYU assistant Lance Reynolds Sr., Reynolds III earned a BYU offer back in the spring from Kalani Sitake. He passed for 3,177 yards last season at Orem.

Devoux Tuataga | EDGE

Cedar Valley

Thank you so much @BYUFBRecruiting for having my family and I it was amazing seeing the campus and getting a feel of what BYU is all about! A true blessing thank you coach @Coach_Popp @CoachJayHill @kalanifsitake!!!!!!💙🐈 #Gocougs #BYU pic.twitter.com/j22OB4x3Fc — Devoux Ma’a Tuataga (@Devouxxx) January 22, 2023

Tuataga is a big-time edge rusher out in Eagle Mountain. He’s a top 60 edge rusher nationally in the 247Sports recruiting class. If BYU wants to improve their pass rush in the Big 12 era, guys like the 6-foot-4, 240-pound Tuataga are a top priority.

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and host of the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (Saturday from 12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on Twitter/X and Threads: @Mitch_Harper.

