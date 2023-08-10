UTAH FIREWATCH
Flash flood warning in place for southern and central Utah including Zion National Park

Aug 10, 2023, 1:03 PM | Updated: 1:12 pm

Zion National Park...

FILE: SPRINGDALE, UT - MAY 15: Family and kids play in the water of the North Fork of the Virgin River in Zion National Park on May 15, 2020 in Springdale, Utah. Zion National Park had a limited reopening Wednesday as part of its reopening plan after it was closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo by George Frey/Getty Images)

(Photo by George Frey/Getty Images)

Eliza Pace's Profile Picture

BY ELIZA PACE


KSLTV.com

SOUTHERN UTAH —  The National Weather Service has issued flash flood warnings for west central Kane County, southeastern Iron County, and east central Washington County Thursday afternoon.

Federal forecasters expect heavy rains and increased flash flood threat on Thursday and Friday.

Showers and thunderstorms will begin around 11 a.m. across southern Utah and 1 p.m. across central Utah. The areas most likely to see flash flooding include slot canyons, dry washes, and burn scars.

The National Weather Service listed Arches, Canyonlands, Capitol Reef and Zion national parks, as well as Glen Canyon National Recreation Area, Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monument and Grand Gulch as “probable” for flash-flood risk, while listing Bryce Canyon National Park, Natural Bridges National Monument and the San Rafael Swell as candidates for “possible flooding.”

(NWS)

The heaviest rainfall expected on Thursday is in Capitol Gorge and Pleasant Creek drainages, with a flash flood warning in place until 3:30 p.m.

The expected rainfall rate is 1 -1.5 inches in one hour. Locations that will experience flooding include Zion National Park, La Verkin, Virgin, Springdale, Rockville, and Kolob Canyon.

NWS said people should avoid creeks and streams, dry washes, and slot canyons.

Doppler radar  and automated rain gauges indicated thunderstorms have dropped between .25 and .4 inches of rain.

NWS admonished drivers with the mantra, "turn around, don't drown," when encountering flooded roads. Most flooding deaths occur in vehicles.



                        
                        
                        
    


                        
                        
                        
                    


                


                


                    

											
                                        Follow @KSL5TVLike us on Facebook                                    
                                                                
