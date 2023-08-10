60 in 60: #17 Utah’s Devaughn Vele (Wide Receiver)

SALT LAKE CITY – The countdown for Hans & Scotty’s 60 in 60 is on. Coming in at #17 is Utah’s Devaughn Vele (WR).

Last year, Vele came in at No. 21 in 2022’s 60 in 60.

Utah’s Devaughn Vele

Vele is a junior from San Diego, California. He prepped at Rancho Bernardo High School where he played football and basketball. Vele was named All-League and invited to the 2016 Polynesian All-American Bowl and the 2016 Alex Spanos All-Star Football Classic. As a senior, Vele recorded 52 receptions for 980 yards and 11 touchdowns.

His first season with the Utes was in 2019 as a walk-on. Vele used his redshirt as a freshman, playing in four games. During the COVID-shortened 2020 season, Vele played in all five games, finishing with two catches for 12 yards. He was awarded a scholarship that year.

In 2021, Vele played in all 14 games with seven starts. He caught 23 passes for 389 yards and a touchdown. The TD came against USC just before halftime on a flea flicker.

“Big, tall, physical receiver,” Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham said of Vele in 2021. “Outstanding speed, outstanding ability to go up and get the 50-50 ball. If he can stay healthy, look for a big year out of Devaughn.”

Last season, Vele recorded his best season with the Utes by hauling in 55 receptions for 695 yards and five touchdowns.

This fall, Vele and the Utes will open their 2023 schedule at home against the Florida Gators. The Utes will host the Gators at Rice-Eccles Stadium on August 31 at 6 p.m. (MDT). The game will be televised on ESPN.

