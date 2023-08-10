UTAH FIREWATCH
ACCIDENTS & INJURIES

Box truck driver killed in Parowan crash

Aug 10, 2023, 4:03 PM | Updated: 4:53 pm

a man in his 30s died from injuries after escaping his vehicle that caught fire on I-15 in Iron County.

a man in his 30s died from injuries after escaping his vehicle that caught fire on I-15 in Iron County. (Utah Highway Patrol)

(Utah Highway Patrol)

Mary Culbertson's Profile Picture

BY MARY CULBERTSON


KSLTV.com

PAROWAN, Utah — The driver of a box truck was killed early Thursday morning when the truck rolled and was then hit by a semi-tractor traveling southbound.

The truck rolled approximately 5:21 a.m. on Thursday. Utah Highway Patrol Sgt Cam Roden said it was unknown why the truck rolled. He said that because of the way it landed on the southbound Interstate 15 roadway, a semi-tractor travelling behind was unable to see it until the last moment.

The driver couldn’t avoid the box truck in time. The crash took place at about mile marker 88 going southbound.

This is a developing story and more detail will be released when more information is provided. 

Box truck driver killed in Parowan crash