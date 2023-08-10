BYU’s Masen Wake Officially Steps Away From Football

UTAH FIREWATCH
PROVO, Utah – BYU fullback/tight end Masen Wake announced that he is stepping away from football.

Wake was missing at Tuesday’s practice and was not in attendance for the team photo day on Wednesday. He participated in the first week of practice before being sidelined with an injury.

The former Lone Peak High fullback, who has navigated injuries at different points of his BYU career, has decided to move on from the game.

Wake thanked Cougar Nation in a farewell post on social media.

“To the greatest fans in the world, Thank You!

“My time here at BYU has been life changing. I’ve created friendships and memories that will last a lifetime. I am humbled and grateful for everything BYU has given and taught me over my career. I want to thank Coach Kalani for being an incredible role model in my life that has taught me through example how to be a better man, future husband, and future father. I want to thank Coach Clark for believing in my potential since the beginning and for always being there for me on and off the field. I also want to thank all my teammates for accepting me and for turning into my lifelong brothers. I want to express my gratitude to the amazing fans. There is nothing like playing in LES. To my family, I can’t thank you enough. I wouldn’t be where I’m at if it wasn’t for your love and support.

“What a ride it’s been! With that being said, after many thoughts and prayers, I have decided to step away from football. I am excited for what the future holds for me and for BYU Football.”

Masen Wake career snapshot

Wake appeared in 46 games throughout his career.

Throughout his BYU career, he had operated in the unique role of tight end/fullback in the BYU offense. During the 2020 COVID season, he scored a touchdown on a play called “Chiefs” that saw former QB Zach Wilson do a Patrick Mahomes-style flip pass to Wake for the score against Houston.

Last season, Wake transitioned to more of a traditional tight end but was navigating injuries that sidelined him in spring ball of the 2022 campaign. Then he had concussion-like symptoms that caused him to miss the Utah State game last fall.

It was an up-and-down year that was impacted by injuries. Wake finished with 10 receptions for 42 yards in four starts last season.

Throughout his career at BYU, Wake had a specialty of creating highlight plays while hurdling defenders.

BYU’s options at TE/FB spot

Going forward for BYU in the tight end/fullback role, they have Mason Fakahua, who can fill that spot left behind by Wake. Fakahua, during week one of camp, made a one-handed highlight catch on a pass from quarterback Kedon Slovis for a touchdown.

A name to keep an eye on is Ray Paulo. Paulo is a 6-foot-3, 255-pound prospect in his first year with the BYU football program. He was previously at Allan Hancock College. Paulo is a physical player who competed along the defensive line during his JUCO career. The quicker he learns BYU’s playbook, Paulo has a case to be the backup to starter Isaac Rex this fall.

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and host of the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (Saturday from 12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on Twitter/X and Threads: @Mitch_Harper.

