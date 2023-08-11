UTAH FIREWATCH
BACK TO SCHOOL
DONATE TO MAUI STRONG
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Crews cleaning up Draper homes that slid down mountainside

Aug 10, 2023, 6:48 PM | Updated: 7:43 pm

Shara Park's Profile Picture

BY SHARA PARK


KSLTV.com

DRAPER, Utah — Cleanup is now underway in the canyon below the two homes in Hidden Canyon Estates in Draper that slid nearly 1,000 feet down the mountainside in April.

“We want to get it done, we want the trails to be open, we want families to move back in,” David Dobbins, City Manager for Draper City said.

Edge Homes is responsible for the remediation of the slide site and has been working with Salt Lake County and Draper City to secure the site.

“Now they’ve completed the first stage of that which now allows them moving down into the canyon and removing debris off that open space,” Dobbins added.

Dobbins said crews should be able to clear the canyon of debris within several weeks, allowing for the reopening of the popular Ann’s Trail and Clark’s Trail. He called it a delicate process and crews will need to take their time.

“We can’t have heavy equipment down by these homes right now because it could undermine the remediation efforts that have already been done,” he said. “We don’t want any more damage to the existing homes.”

Draper City acknowledged the inconvenience the remediation process has been to neighbors living in Hidden Canyon Estates, especially those impacted by the slide.

Owner of one of two Draper homes that slid never expected it would really happen

“They’ve got trucks moving in and out all day long, super inconvenient for the neighbors but at the end of the day when this site is remediated and stabilized, I think the neighbors will be happy the work is done,” Dobbins said.

He said a total remediation plan from Edge Homes for the area is expected by next week. Once that has been submitted, he said Edge Homes, Salt Lake County, and Draper City will work with owners of the two neighboring homes to visit the slide site to determine if the families will move back in.

“We’re still working out the final solution, but I think between the three parties we’ll find the best option for everyone,” Dobbins said.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

President's motorcade leaving Park City, Utah. (KSL TV)...

Brianna Chavez

Park City residents watch Biden’s fundraiser motorcade

Park City residents observed the President's motorcade as Biden left a fundraising event there.

20 hours ago

Car seats...

Katija Stjepovic

Utah County checkpoint helps parents install car seats correctly

While it may sound and look simple, turns out that installing a car seat can be confusing and sometimes challenging.

20 hours ago

A scan of the flyer sent out advertising the event in Cedar City....

Eliza Pace, KSL TV

Utah school shooting training called into question over speaker’s background

Cedar City Police Department is hosting and paying for an event on school shooters, featuring a speaker who claims no academic background in criminal profiling or law enforcement.

20 hours ago

This fire show destruction from the wildfires in Hawaii....

Erin Cox and Cary Schwanitz, KSL TV

Utah travel agent recommends delaying Maui trips for several weeks

Hawaii Gov. Josh Green has called for a stop on all non-essential travel to Maui to give priority to those trying to evacuate the island.

20 hours ago

Follow @KSL5TVLike us on Facebook...

KSL TV

Maui Strong fundraiser to help with victim relief of Hawaii wildfires

KSL TV is joining in a fundraiser for the "Maui Strong: Fire Relief Fund" to raise money for the Hawaii Community Foundation, including a $15,000 donation from parent company Bonneville International.

20 hours ago

President Biden looks at the crowd while speaking at a podium...

Gabrielle Shiozawa and Logan Stefanich, KSL.com and Ladd Egan, KSL TV

‘Work together’: Biden urges support for veterans in Utah address on historic anniversary

President Joe Biden called for more support for veterans and urged them to take advantage of available resources during a Thursday address on the anniversary of the PACT Act at George E. Wahlen Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Salt Lake City.

20 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

This article about benefits of preschool for kids is sponsored by Little Orchard Preschool.  Starting preschool can be an intimidating experience for both children and their parents, as it marks a significant change in their lives. However, it offers a number of benefits that facilitate learning and personal development. In this new environment, children have […]

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

Crews cleaning up Draper homes that slid down mountainside