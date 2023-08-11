Crews cleaning up Draper homes that slid down mountainside

DRAPER, Utah — Cleanup is now underway in the canyon below the two homes in Hidden Canyon Estates in Draper that slid nearly 1,000 feet down the mountainside in April.

“We want to get it done, we want the trails to be open, we want families to move back in,” David Dobbins, City Manager for Draper City said.

Edge Homes is responsible for the remediation of the slide site and has been working with Salt Lake County and Draper City to secure the site.

“Now they’ve completed the first stage of that which now allows them moving down into the canyon and removing debris off that open space,” Dobbins added.

Dobbins said crews should be able to clear the canyon of debris within several weeks, allowing for the reopening of the popular Ann’s Trail and Clark’s Trail. He called it a delicate process and crews will need to take their time.

“We can’t have heavy equipment down by these homes right now because it could undermine the remediation efforts that have already been done,” he said. “We don’t want any more damage to the existing homes.”

Draper City acknowledged the inconvenience the remediation process has been to neighbors living in Hidden Canyon Estates, especially those impacted by the slide.

“They’ve got trucks moving in and out all day long, super inconvenient for the neighbors but at the end of the day when this site is remediated and stabilized, I think the neighbors will be happy the work is done,” Dobbins said.

He said a total remediation plan from Edge Homes for the area is expected by next week. Once that has been submitted, he said Edge Homes, Salt Lake County, and Draper City will work with owners of the two neighboring homes to visit the slide site to determine if the families will move back in.

“We’re still working out the final solution, but I think between the three parties we’ll find the best option for everyone,” Dobbins said.