Park City residents watch Biden’s fundraiser motorcade

PARK CITY, Utah — President Joe Biden wrapped up his visit to Utah in Park City for a private fundraising event ahead of the 2024 election.

The president fist delivered a speech on the anniversary of the PACT Act at the Veterans Affairs in Salt Lake City early Thursday.

He then traveled up I-80 to State Road 224 where dozens lined up to catch a glimpse of the president’s motorcade.

“I wanted my kids to see this cause it’s important they see the President of the United States,” said bystander Travis Martinez. “It’s not every day the president is here in your home state.”

Owner of Park City Gardens, Sophy Kohler, told KSL the president’s visit really started to sink in the week before he arrived when she noticed a heavy police presence surveying the area.

“It was exciting to read in the paper that (Biden) was coming to Park City,” she said. “I never thought of him coming by the business.”

Even though it was a quick visit, some people were still happy to have Joe Biden visit and are hoping to see him visit again soon.

“I would like extend the invitation for him to visit our business and get a real taste of what Park City is all about and do what the locals do: come to the garden café and have a cup of joe,” Kohler said. “That would be so awesome.”