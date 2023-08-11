Utah travel agent recommends delaying Maui trips for several weeks

SALT LAKE CITY —Hawaii Gov. Josh Green has called for a stop on all non-essential travel to Maui to give priority to those trying to evacuate the island.

Green said Thursday that at least 53 people have died now in wildfires that have devastated Maui and destroyed most of the historic town of Lahaina.

The governor asked for travelers to wait until September to visit the island but one Utah travel agent says you may want to stay away for even longer.

Doug Wren, CEO of Wren International said, “If you’ve got anything coming up, you know, before Christmas going to Maui, I would just definitely, you know, maybe even look at other options within the Hawaiian Islands.”

It’s not just about waiting for the fires to stop. Wren said it will take time to rebuild.

“We have, I think, I have a group of 500 people that will be going the beginning of next year. We don’t even know, for the beginning of next year, really, how things are going to be operating.”

Wren also recommended that anyone trying to leave the island right now should book a flight to another island and fly home from there.

A representative said no one from Maui has been stranded at Salt Lake International.

President Joe Biden visited Utah Thursday where he announced a disaster declaration and said the federal government, including the Army, Navy, and Coast Guard, will do all it can to help residents.

Also Thursday, KSL TV announced it is joining in a fundraiser for the “Maui Strong: Fire Relief Fund” to raise money for the Hawaii Community Foundation.

Click here to donate.