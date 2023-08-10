KSL Sports Rewind: High School Football 2023 Preseason Top 25

SALT LAKE CITY – High school football is back for another season in the state of Utah and KSL Sports Rewind released their preseason top 25 ranking.

Dusty Litster, Dane Stewart, and the KSL Sports Rewind team revealed the preseason top 25 ranking during their pregame show at Lone Peak High School as the Knights host the Bingham Miners.

Here is the preseason top 25 rankings voted by the Rewind Sports Network.

KSL Sports Rewind Top 25 High School Football Poll

Outside looking in: Stansbury Stallions, Desert Hills Thunder, Olympus Titans, Timpanogos Timberwolves, and Bonneville Lakers.

25. Payson Lions

Opponent: @ Maple Mountain on Friday, August 11 at 7:00 PM.

24. Herriman Mustangs

Opponent: vs. Bountiful on Friday, August 11 at 7:00 PM.

23. Cedar Valley Aviators

Opponent: @ Bear River on Friday, August 11 at 7:00 PM on the KSL Sports app and KSLSports.com.

22. Springville Red Devils

Opponent: vs. Dixie on Friday, August 11 at 7:00 PM.

21. Davis Darts

Opponent: vs. Lehi on Friday, August 11 at 7:00 PM, the Game Night Live Game of the Week on the KSL Sports app, KSLSports.com, and the KSL+ app.

20. Park City Miners

Opponent: vs. Wasatch on Friday, August 11 at 7:00 PM.

19. Pleasant Grove Vikings

Opponent: @ Farmington on Friday, August 11 at 7:00 PM on the KSL Sports app, KSLSports.com, and the KSL+ app.

18. Crimson Cliffs Mustangs

Opponent: vs. Morgan on Friday, August 11 at 7:00 PM on the KSL Sports app and KSLSports.com.

17. Bountiful Redhawks

Opponent: @ Herriman on Friday, August 11 at 7:00 PM.

16. Mountain Ridge Sentinels

Opponent: vs. Fremont on Friday, August 11 at 7:00 PM on the KSL Sports app and KSLSports.com.

15. Syracuse Titans

Opponent: vs. Riverton on Friday, August 11 at 7:00 PM.

14. Orem Tigers

Opponent: @ East on Friday, August 11 at 7:00 PM.

13. East Leopards

Opponent: vs. Orem on Friday, August 11 at 7:00 PM.

12. Granger Lancers

Opponent: vs. Corner Canyon on Friday, August 11 at 7:00 PM on the KSL Sports app and KSLSports.com.

11. Farmington Phoenix

Opponent: vs. Pleasant Grove on Friday, August 11 at 7:00 PM on the KSL Sports app, KSLSports.com, and the KSL+ app.

10. Brighton Bengals

Opponent: @ Desert Hills on Friday, August 11 at 7:00 PM on the KSL Sports app and KSLSports.com.

9. Alta Hawks

Opponent: @ Layton on Friday, August 11 at 7:00 PM.

8. Lehi Pioneers

Opponent: @ Davis on Friday, August 11 at 7:00 PM, the Game Night Live Game of the Week on the KSL Sports app, KSLSports.com, and the KSL+ app.

7. Lone Peak Knights

Opponent: vs. Bingham on Thursday, August 10 at 7:00 PM on the KSL Sports app, KSLSports.com, and the KSL+ app.

6. West Panthers

Opponent: Bye Week, @ Santa Margarita (CA) on Friday, August 18 at 7:00 PM.

5. Bingham Miners

Opponent: @ Lone Peak on Thursday, August 10 at 7:00 PM on the KSL Sports app, KSLSports.com, and the KSL+ app.

4. Timpview Thunderbirds

Opponent: @ Skyridge on Friday, August 11 at 7:00 PM.

3. American Fork Cavemen

Opponent: @ Roy on Friday, August 11 at 7:00 PM on the KSL Sports app, KSLSports.com, and the KSL+ app.

2. Skyridge Falcons

Opponent: vs. Timpview on Friday, August 11 at 7:00 PM.

1. Corner Canyon Chargers

Opponent: @ Granger on Friday, August 11 at 7:00 PM on the KSL Sports app and KSLSports.com.

About KSL Sports Rewind

Dusty Litster and Dane Stewart have been a broadcast team covering Utah High School Sports since 2005. Dane is the lead play-by-play on the weekly KSL Sports Rewind Game of the Week. Dusty is the host of KSL Sports Friday Night Red Zone. Together they anchor KSL Sports Rewind the most in-depth High School Coverage in Utah.

KSL Sports Rewind is the most in-depth coverage of Utah High School Sports ranging from Live Stream Games, Weekly Recap Videos, Top 5 Plays & Performances, Rankings, and interactive Pick’em Videos. Rewind coverage runs from Football through Baseball. Follow them on Twitter and on Instagram.

Catch every KSL Sports Rewind broadcast on KSLSports.com.

Game Night Live

Each week, Jeremiah Jensen, Stevenson Sylvester, and Mariluz Cook broadcast one high school football game from anywhere around the state of Utah.

Jeremiah Jensen is an Emmy award-winning sports anchor and reporter that has been covering sports in Utah for KSL since October 2005.

Jensen, a native of Star Valley, Wyoming has a passion for covering the sports teams he grew up watching. He recently won a regional Emmy and UBEE award for Best Sports Story in 2011. His work has also been recognized by the Utah Society of Professional Journalists.

Sylvester is a former Utah Utes standout linebacker that played college football from 2006-09. He was a member of the Utah team that beat Alabama in the 2008 Sugar Bowl. Sylvester was selected in the fifth round by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 2010 NFL Draft. He went on to play five seasons in the NFL, including four with the Steelers, and one with the Buffalo Bills.

The Game Night Live Game of the Week will be at Davis High School, where the Darts will host the two-time 5A defending state champion Lehi Pioneers. Kickoff is at 7:00 PM on Friday, August 11. The game will be streamed on the KSL Sports app, KSLSports.com, and the KSL+ app.