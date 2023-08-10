NBA Paint Reimagines Utah Jazz Logo

SALT LAKE CITY – The popular basketball social media account “NBA Paint” put a new twist on the Utah Jazz‘s logo with a unique redesign of the team’s classic emblem.

The graphic artist is currently working his way through the league’s franchises and spinning out special edition symbols in place of official logos from around the league.

On August 10, NBA Paint released its “Utah Jazz logo redesign.”

Following the unveiling, the Jazz updated the team’s Instagram and X/Twitter profile pictures with NBA Paint’s saxophone logo.

“approved,” the Jazz posted.

“basketball isn’t even close to the right color,” NBA Paint stated. “note barely looks like a j. kinda looks weird d. the utah dazz. utah razzle dazzle now that would be cool. wouldnt say its scary.”

NBA Paint created a new “Jazz logo” that features an illustrated saxophone that has a smiling face and is a dribbling a basketball. Alongside the J-shaped saxophone are the letters, A-Z-Z, to spell out JAZZ.

“saxophone looks like a j,” NBA Paint said of its reworked Jazz logo. “spells jazz. not dazz. basketball is right color. sax about to hit a mean crossover. will break ankles of other logos. broken ankles = hurt. being hurt = scary.”

Alongside the illustrated logo’s unveiling, NBA Paint released hoodies, shirts, and hats featuring the unique symbol available for fans to purchase.

Since the franchise’s inception as the New Orleans Jazz in 1974, the team has had multiple primary logos, including the J-Note followed by the letters A-Z-Z. In 2022, the team underwent a rebrand with new owner Ryan Smith. The Jazz’s current primary logo is a single J-Note without any additional letters.

