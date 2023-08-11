UTAH FIREWATCH
Missing Taylorsville 14-year-old found safe

Aug 10, 2023, 10:49 PM | Updated: Aug 11, 2023, 8:20 am

Taylorsville Police car (File Photo, KSL)

Mary Culbertson's Profile Picture

BY MARY CULBERTSON


TAYLORSVILLE, Utah — A 14-year-old boy, who had been missing for 31 hours was found safe Thursday night. The Taylorsville Police Department confirmed the teen was in good condition but did not say where he was found.

Police are asking for any information from the public to help find him.

He was last seen with braided hair, all black clothes and white shoes. He is 5’5 and has brown eyes. Police say he left without his motorized bicycle and apparently walked, which was said by the family to be odd for him and they cannot get a hold of his cell phone.

Police say the boy was threatened by a gang member on social media from West High School. He was last seen at Overlook Apartments on 4700 S and 2930 W.

Taylorsville police have given the case number Ty23-26553 as a reference to their tip line which can be reached at 801-840-4000.

