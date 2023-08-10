UTAH FIREWATCH
BACK TO SCHOOL
MAUI STRONG
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Jaren Hall Sees First NFL Action In Preseason Game Between Vikings, Seahawks

Aug 10, 2023, 11:13 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – Former BYU quarterback Jaren Hall saw his first action as an NFL player in a preseason game between the Minnesota Vikings and Seattle Seahawks.

The Seahawks hosted Hall and the Vikings at Lumen Field in the Emerald City on Thursday, August 10.

After not playing in the first half, Hall took the field for the first time as the Vikings’ offense began its first possession of the third quarter.

Hall’s night had some highs as well as some lows. The former BYU quarterback showed flashes with his arm and bought time with his legs but was under pressure for much of the fourth quarter. Minnesota’s line struggled to give the rookie signal-caller ample time, especially during a drive that featured back-to-back sacks.

However, when Hall had time, the former Cougar standout proved why the Vikings liked him in April’s NFL Draft.

Hall’s best play of the game came early in the fourth quarter when he completed an intermediate throw to N’Keal Harry for a third down conversion.

During the second half, the Vikings were outscored by the Seahawks, 17-3.

Seattle won the contest, 24-13.

Hall finished the night 6/14 passing for 37 yards.

He was sacked twice and posted a rating of 50.3.

RELATED STORIES

Hall and the Vikings finish out the preseason with games against the Tennessee Titans and Arizona Cardinals. Minnesota’s next preseason game is at home against the Titans on Saturday, August 19 at 6 p.m. (MDT).

Minnesota’s 2023 regular season opener is at home against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, September 10 at 11 a.m. (MDT). That game will be televised on CBS.

About Jaren Hall

Before his time at BYU, Hall was a standout player at Maple Mountain High School in Spanish Fork, Utah.

After high school, the signal-caller served a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in California. Following his mission service, Hall returned to Utah and attended BYU.

He played for the Cougars from 2018-22, including two years as BYU’s starting quarterback.

In December 2022, the junior decided to bypass his senior season of college and declare for the 2023 NFL Draft.

RELATED: Vikings QB Jaren Hall Trying To ‘Soak It All In’ During First Week Of Training Camp

During his time in Provo, Hall threw for 6,174 yards, 52 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions with a 65 percent completion rate. He also ran for 798 yards and nine touchdowns.

Kyle Ireland is a Sports Producer and Locals in the NFL Insider for KSLSports.com. He’s also co-host of the Yards After College Podcast. Follow him on X/Twitter (@kyleireland), Instagram (@kyleirelandksl), and Threads (@kyleirelandksl).

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

NBA Paint Reimagines Utah Jazz Logo

The popular social media account "NBA Paint" put a new twist on the Utah Jazz's logo with a unique redesign of the team's classic emblem.

1 day ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

KSL Sports Rewind: High School Football 2023 Preseason Top 25

High school football is back for another season in the state of Utah and KSL Sports Rewind released their preseason top 25 ranking.

1 day ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU’s Masen Wake Officially Steps Away From Football

Wake played at BYU for four seasons from 2019-22.

1 day ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

The Utah Football Culture: What Is ‘Utah Mili’?

When you talk to people about Utah football, "culture" is a word that pops up often and part of that culture comes from the 'Utah Mili'.

1 day ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

60 in 60: #17 Utah’s Devaughn Vele (Wide Receiver)

The countdown for the 2023 edition of Hans & Scotty's 60 in 60 is on. Coming in at #17 is Utah's Devaughn Vele (WR).

1 day ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU Prospects To Watch During 2023 Utah High School Football

Utah High School football kicks off the 2023 season. Here are some BYU recruits that you should keep tabs on.

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

This article about benefits of preschool for kids is sponsored by Little Orchard Preschool.  Starting preschool can be an intimidating experience for both children and their parents, as it marks a significant change in their lives. However, it offers a number of benefits that facilitate learning and personal development. In this new environment, children have […]

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

Jaren Hall Sees First NFL Action In Preseason Game Between Vikings, Seahawks