Jaren Hall Sees First NFL Action In Preseason Game Between Vikings, Seahawks

SALT LAKE CITY – Former BYU quarterback Jaren Hall saw his first action as an NFL player in a preseason game between the Minnesota Vikings and Seattle Seahawks.

The Seahawks hosted Hall and the Vikings at Lumen Field in the Emerald City on Thursday, August 10.

After not playing in the first half, Hall took the field for the first time as the Vikings’ offense began its first possession of the third quarter.

Hall’s night had some highs as well as some lows. The former BYU quarterback showed flashes with his arm and bought time with his legs but was under pressure for much of the fourth quarter. Minnesota’s line struggled to give the rookie signal-caller ample time, especially during a drive that featured back-to-back sacks.

However, when Hall had time, the former Cougar standout proved why the Vikings liked him in April’s NFL Draft.

Hall’s best play of the game came early in the fourth quarter when he completed an intermediate throw to N’Keal Harry for a third down conversion.

During the second half, the Vikings were outscored by the Seahawks, 17-3.

Seattle won the contest, 24-13.

Great move by hall to avoid the pass rush and get out of the pocket to throw the ball away. Didn’t force anything. — Sam Farnsworth (@Samsworth_TV) August 11, 2023

Hall finished the night 6/14 passing for 37 yards.

He was sacked twice and posted a rating of 50.3.

Hall and the Vikings finish out the preseason with games against the Tennessee Titans and Arizona Cardinals. Minnesota’s next preseason game is at home against the Titans on Saturday, August 19 at 6 p.m. (MDT).

Minnesota’s 2023 regular season opener is at home against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, September 10 at 11 a.m. (MDT). That game will be televised on CBS.

About Jaren Hall

Before his time at BYU, Hall was a standout player at Maple Mountain High School in Spanish Fork, Utah.

After high school, the signal-caller served a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in California. Following his mission service, Hall returned to Utah and attended BYU.

He played for the Cougars from 2018-22, including two years as BYU’s starting quarterback.

In December 2022, the junior decided to bypass his senior season of college and declare for the 2023 NFL Draft.

During his time in Provo, Hall threw for 6,174 yards, 52 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions with a 65 percent completion rate. He also ran for 798 yards and nine touchdowns.

