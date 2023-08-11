Jazz Teaming With Kiswe For Streaming Service

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Jazz will work with Kiswe during the 2023-24 season to provide fans with a streaming option for the team’s games.

In June, the Jazz announced their games would be broadcast locally on KJZZ TV, and that details on a paid streaming-based service would be announced later in the summer.

On Friday, Kiswe announced their plans to bring a streaming option to Jazz fans.

“Kiswe, the interactive, fan-first cloud video company, and the NBA today announced a ground-breaking partnership to bring Utah Jazz games directly to local fans via [Smith Entertainment Group] Media’s new subscription-based streaming service,” the company announced.

“For the launch of its first-ever direct-to-consumer offering, SEG Media elected to leverage Kiswe’s cloud-based video solutions and the NBA’s streaming platform to provide a seamless and immersive experience for Jazz fans.”

How Much Will Jazz Streaming Service Cost?

Earlier this summer, Kiswe announced it would provide streaming services for the Phoenix Suns who like the Jazz, found themselves without a traditional cable regional sports network.

“Partnering with Kiswe and the NBA is a significant step forward in our commitment to providing innovative, world-class fan experiences and maximizing our brand reach to the widest audience possible,” Jim Olson, president of the Utah Jazz said in a release.

Though Kiswe has been named the Jazz’s streaming partner, detailed information about the mobile app, subscription options, pricing, programming, and interactive features, will be announced next month.

How Can Jazz Fans Watch Games In 2023-24?

Jazz fans will be able to watch the team’s games next season free over the air on KJZZ TV and can stream the games through Kiswe.

The Jazz announced their new broadcasting arrangement on June 20 ahead of the NBA’s 2023-24 calendar which began on July 1.

KJZZ is currently broadcast over the air on channel 14.1.

Listen To Utah Jazz Games

All Utah Jazz games will be broadcast live on the KSL Sports Zone (97.5 FM/1280 AM). Occasionally, KSL NewsRadio (102.7 FM / 1160 AM) will pick up Jazz games as well.

