Rain falls on Thompson Ridge Fire, minimizing fire activity

PIUTE COUNTY, Utah — The largest wildfire currently burning in the state has grown to over 7,000 acres, but fire crews said Thursday’s storms helped minimize fire activity.

KSL meteorologist Matt Johnson said the heaviest rain in the area fell just north of the fire. However, as much as .66″ fell on the fire, helping firefighters.

The Thompson Ridge Fire has burned 7,289 acres, mostly in Fishlake National Forest in Beaver, Garfield and Piute counties. It was zero percent contained as of Friday morning.

RAIN ON FIRE: Monsoon rain fell on the Thompson Ridge Fire yesterday! The nearest rain gauge picked up 1.22", but I'd say safely that the fire picked up .25-.66". Still a huge help for firefighters! @HotshotWake #utwx ⛈️🔥🚫 pic.twitter.com/IFpPqvts3v — Matthew Johnson (@KSL_Matt) August 11, 2023

State fire officials said firefighters on Friday plan to improve dozer and handlines on the eastern flank of the fire. Along the northeastern edge, the fire is burning in the burn scar of an old Pole Creek Fire — not the 2018 Utah County fire with the same name.

Firefighters are using the burn scar to their advantage, as the previous fire burned away much of the dead and downed fuels in the area.

The fire was started on Aug. 4 by lightning. Four helicopters, six water tenders, five engines and six crews, with a total personnel of 199, have been assigned to the fire.

State fire officials added state Route 153 is not closed in the area.