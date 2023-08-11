UTAH FIREWATCH
BACK TO SCHOOL
MAUI STRONG
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

UTAH WILDFIRES

Rain falls on Thompson Ridge Fire, minimizing fire activity

Aug 11, 2023, 10:28 AM | Updated: 11:06 am

The Thompson Ridge Fire is burning approximately 10 miles south of Beaver. (Chopper 5/KSL TV)...

The Thompson Ridge Fire is burning approximately 10 miles south of Beaver. (Chopper 5/KSL TV)

(Chopper 5/KSL TV)

Josh Ellis's Profile Picture

BY JOSH ELLIS


KSLTV.com

PIUTE COUNTY, Utah — The largest wildfire currently burning in the state has grown to over 7,000 acres, but fire crews said Thursday’s storms helped minimize fire activity.

KSL meteorologist Matt Johnson said the heaviest rain in the area fell just north of the fire. However, as much as .66″ fell on the fire, helping firefighters.

The Thompson Ridge Fire has burned 7,289 acres, mostly in Fishlake National Forest in Beaver, Garfield and Piute counties. It was zero percent contained as of Friday morning.

State fire officials said firefighters on Friday plan to improve dozer and handlines on the eastern flank of the fire. Along the northeastern edge, the fire is burning in the burn scar of an old Pole Creek Fire — not the 2018 Utah County fire with the same name.

Firefighters are using the burn scar to their advantage, as the previous fire burned away much of the dead and downed fuels in the area.

The fire was started on Aug. 4 by lightning. Four helicopters, six water tenders, five engines and six crews, with a total personnel of 199, have been assigned to the fire.

State fire officials added state Route 153 is not closed in the area.

Aerial views of the Thompson Ridge Fire. (Utah Fire Info) Aerial views of the Thompson Ridge Fire. (Utah Fire Info)

KSL 5 TV Live

Utah Wildfires

A photo of the "Thompson Ridge Fire" near Beaver, Utah. (KSL TV Viewer)...

Michael Houck

Thompson Ridge Fire grows to 200 acres

A wildfire started by a lightning strike near Beaver, Utah, has continued to grow, fire authorities say.

6 days ago

The Stockton water plant in Tooele County. (Alex Cabrero/KSL TV)...

Alex Cabrero

Flood cleanup continues in Tooele County area hit by wildfire last year

Stockton residents are still feeling the aftereffects from a wildfire last year that left significate burn scars.

7 days ago

Rock Canyon wildfire burns 1/4 acre (@UtahWildfire/X)...

Mary Culbertson and Cary Schwanitz

Wildfire ignited in Provo near Rock Canyon

A wildfire was discovered in the Pleasant Grove Ranger District that currently covers a quarter of an acre.

13 days ago

The "Meadow Fire" just east of Cedar City, Utah. (Utah Fire Info)...

Michael Houck

The ‘Meadow Fire’ burns nears Cedar City

Fire officials report a new wildfire started just east of Cedar City, Utah, Saturday afternoon.

14 days ago

The Bettridge Fire on the Nevada and Utah boarder. (KSL TV)...

Alex Cabrero

Four new Utah wildfires started within 24 hours of each other

It was only a matter of time before all that green vegetation in Utah’s mountains and valleys started turning yellow and brown.

14 days ago

Fire burns 20 miles north of Wendover on east slope of Pilot Range. (@UtahFireInfo/X)...

Mary Culbertson

Multiple Utah fires burning near Nevada border

Crews are responding to two fires on Utah soil bordering Nevada Friday morning. The larger fire located 20 miles north of Wendover is currently burning 329 acres and stands at 10% confinement.

15 days ago

Sponsored Articles

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

This article about benefits of preschool for kids is sponsored by Little Orchard Preschool.  Starting preschool can be an intimidating experience for both children and their parents, as it marks a significant change in their lives. However, it offers a number of benefits that facilitate learning and personal development. In this new environment, children have […]

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

Rain falls on Thompson Ridge Fire, minimizing fire activity