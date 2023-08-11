Instant Replay: BYU Football Fan’s Hilarious Schedule Video Goes Viral
Aug 11, 2023, 11:16 AM
SALT LAKE CITY – A BYU football fan is going viral for a video where he asks his friends and family to name 2023 BYU opponents based on logos.
The video draws on a video the Tennessee Titans created for their 2023 schedule reveal where they hit the streets to ask tourists about different NFL logos on the schedule.
I asked family and friends to announce the 2023 BYU Football schedule. Results did not disappoint. #GoCougs #BYUFootball #BYUSN #Big12@BYUfootball@Big12Conference@BYUSportsNation pic.twitter.com/LK39jyBOIF
— Andrew Garrett (@AndrewGGarrett) August 11, 2023
Andrew Garrett posted the video on X (Twitter) a few weeks before the start of the season.
RELATED: How Old Are BYU Football Players?
BYU Football Schedule
September 2 | Sam Houston Bearkats
Location: Provo, Utah
Stadium: LaVell Edwards Stadium
Kickoff: 8:15 p.m.
TV: FS1
Radio: KSL NewsRadio (102.7 FM, 1160 AM in Utah); Audio stream on KSLsports.com
Series history: First Meeting
September 9 | Southern Utah Thunderbirds
Location: Provo, Utah
Stadium: LaVell Edwards Stadium
Kickoff: 1 p.m.
TV: ESPN+
Radio: KSL NewsRadio (102.7 FM, 1160 AM in Utah); Audio stream on KSLsports.com
Series history: BYU leads 1-0
Last meeting: November 12, 2016 – BYU 37, SUU 7 in Provo
September 16 | at Arkansas Razorbacks
Location: Fayetteville, Arkansas
Stadium: D.W.R. Razorback Stadium
Kickoff: 5:30 p.m.
TV: ESPN2
Radio: KSL NewsRadio (102.7 FM, 1160 AM in Utah); Audio stream on KSLsports.com
Series history: Arkansas leads 1-0
Last meeting: October 15, 2022 – Arkansas 52, BYU 35 in Provo
September 23 | at Kansas Jayhawks
Location: Lawrence, Kansas
Stadium: David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium
Kickoff: TBA
TV: TBD (ESPN or FOX networks)
Radio: KSL NewsRadio (102.7 FM, 1160 AM in Utah); Audio stream on KSLsports.com
Series history: Kansas leads 1-0
Last meeting: December 25, 1992: Kansas 23, BYU 20 (Aloha Bowl)
September 29 (Friday) | Cincinnati Bearcats
Location: Provo, Utah
Stadium: LaVell Edwards Stadium
Kickoff: 8:15 p.m.
TV: ESPN
Radio: KSL NewsRadio (102.7 FM, 1160 AM in Utah); Audio stream on KSLsports.com
Series history: BYU leads 2-0
Last meeting: November 5, 2016 – BYU 20, Cincinnati 3 in Cincinnati
October 14 | at TCU Horned Frogs
Location: Fort Worth, Texas
Stadium: Amon G. Carter Stadium
Kickoff: TBA
TV: TBD (ESPN or FOX networks)
Radio: KSL NewsRadio (102.7 FM, 1160 AM in Utah); Audio stream on KSLsports.com
Series history: TCU leads 6-5
Last meeting: October 28, 2011 – TCU 38, BYU 28 (Arlington, Texas)
October 21 | Texas Tech Red Raiders
Location: Provo, Utah
Stadium: LaVell Edwards Stadium
Kickoff: TBA
TV: TBD (ESPN or FOX networks)
Radio: KSL NewsRadio (102.7 FM, 1160 AM in Utah); Audio stream on KSLsports.com
Series history: Texas Tech leads 1-0
Last meeting: October 18, 1940 – Texas Tech 21, BYU 20 in Lubbock
October 28 | at Texas Longhorns
Location: Austin, Texas
Stadium: Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium
Kickoff: TBA
TV: TBD (ESPN or FOX networks)
Radio: KSL NewsRadio (102.7 FM, 1160 AM in Utah); Audio stream on KSLsports.com
Series history: BYU leads 4-1
Last meeting: September 6, 2014 – BYU 41, Texas 7 in Austin
November 4 | at West Virginia Mountaineers
Location: Morgantown, West Virginia
Stadium: Mountaineer Field
Kickoff: TBA
TV: TBD (ESPN or FOX networks)
Radio: KSL NewsRadio (102.7 FM, 1160 AM in Utah); Audio stream on KSLsports.com
Series history: West Virginia leads 1-0
Last meeting: September 24, 2016 – West Virginia 35, BYU 32 (FedEx Field in Landover, MD)
November 11 | Iowa State Cyclones
Location: Provo, Utah
Stadium: LaVell Edwards Stadium
Kickoff: TBA
TV: TBD (ESPN or FOX networks)
Radio: KSL NewsRadio (102.7 FM, 1160 AM in Utah); Audio stream on KSLsports.com
Series history: Iowa State leads 4-0
Last meeting: September 28, 1974 – Iowa State 34, BYU 7 in Ames
November 18 | Oklahoma Sooners
Location: Provo, Utah
Stadium: LaVell Edwards Stadium
Kickoff: TBA
TV: TBD (ESPN or FOX networks)
Radio: KSL NewsRadio (102.7 FM, 1160 AM in Utah); Audio stream on KSLsports.com
Series history: BYU leads 2-0
Last meeting: September 5, 2009 – BYU 14, Oklahoma 13 (Cowboy Classic in Arlington, Texas)
November 25 | at Oklahoma State Cowboys
Location: Stillwater, Oklahoma
Stadium: Boone Pickens Stadium
Kickoff: TBA
TV: TBD (ESPN or FOX networks)
Radio: KSL NewsRadio (102.7 FM, 1160 AM in Utah); Audio stream on KSLsports.com
Series history: Oklahoma State leads 2-0
Last meeting: December 18, 1976 – Oklahoma State 49, BYU 21 (Tangerine Bowl)