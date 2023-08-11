Instant Replay: BYU Football Fan’s Hilarious Schedule Video Goes Viral

SALT LAKE CITY – A BYU football fan is going viral for a video where he asks his friends and family to name 2023 BYU opponents based on logos.

The video draws on a video the Tennessee Titans created for their 2023 schedule reveal where they hit the streets to ask tourists about different NFL logos on the schedule.

Andrew Garrett posted the video on X (Twitter) a few weeks before the start of the season.

September 2 | Sam Houston Bearkats

Location: Provo, Utah

Stadium: LaVell Edwards Stadium

Kickoff: 8:15 p.m.

TV: FS1

Radio: KSL NewsRadio (102.7 FM, 1160 AM in Utah); Audio stream on KSLsports.com

Series history: First Meeting

September 9 | Southern Utah Thunderbirds

Location: Provo, Utah

Stadium: LaVell Edwards Stadium

Kickoff: 1 p.m.

TV: ESPN+

Radio: KSL NewsRadio (102.7 FM, 1160 AM in Utah); Audio stream on KSLsports.com

Series history: BYU leads 1-0

Last meeting: November 12, 2016 – BYU 37, SUU 7 in Provo

September 16 | at Arkansas Razorbacks

Location: Fayetteville, Arkansas

Stadium: D.W.R. Razorback Stadium

Kickoff: 5:30 p.m.

TV: ESPN2

Radio: KSL NewsRadio (102.7 FM, 1160 AM in Utah); Audio stream on KSLsports.com

Series history: Arkansas leads 1-0

Last meeting: October 15, 2022 – Arkansas 52, BYU 35 in Provo

September 23 | at Kansas Jayhawks

Location: Lawrence, Kansas

Stadium: David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium

Kickoff: TBA

TV: TBD (ESPN or FOX networks)

Radio: KSL NewsRadio (102.7 FM, 1160 AM in Utah); Audio stream on KSLsports.com

Series history: Kansas leads 1-0

Last meeting: December 25, 1992: Kansas 23, BYU 20 (Aloha Bowl)

September 29 (Friday) | Cincinnati Bearcats

Location: Provo, Utah

Stadium: LaVell Edwards Stadium

Kickoff: 8:15 p.m.

TV: ESPN

Radio: KSL NewsRadio (102.7 FM, 1160 AM in Utah); Audio stream on KSLsports.com

Series history: BYU leads 2-0

Last meeting: November 5, 2016 – BYU 20, Cincinnati 3 in Cincinnati

October 14 | at TCU Horned Frogs

Location: Fort Worth, Texas

Stadium: Amon G. Carter Stadium

Kickoff: TBA

TV: TBD (ESPN or FOX networks)

Radio: KSL NewsRadio (102.7 FM, 1160 AM in Utah); Audio stream on KSLsports.com

Series history: TCU leads 6-5

Last meeting: October 28, 2011 – TCU 38, BYU 28 (Arlington, Texas)

October 21 | Texas Tech Red Raiders

Location: Provo, Utah

Stadium: LaVell Edwards Stadium

Kickoff: TBA

TV: TBD (ESPN or FOX networks)

Radio: KSL NewsRadio (102.7 FM, 1160 AM in Utah); Audio stream on KSLsports.com

Series history: Texas Tech leads 1-0

Last meeting: October 18, 1940 – Texas Tech 21, BYU 20 in Lubbock

October 28 | at Texas Longhorns

Location: Austin, Texas

Stadium: Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium

Kickoff: TBA

TV: TBD (ESPN or FOX networks)

Radio: KSL NewsRadio (102.7 FM, 1160 AM in Utah); Audio stream on KSLsports.com

Series history: BYU leads 4-1

Last meeting: September 6, 2014 – BYU 41, Texas 7 in Austin

November 4 | at West Virginia Mountaineers

Location: Morgantown, West Virginia

Stadium: Mountaineer Field

Kickoff: TBA

TV: TBD (ESPN or FOX networks)

Radio: KSL NewsRadio (102.7 FM, 1160 AM in Utah); Audio stream on KSLsports.com

Series history: West Virginia leads 1-0

Last meeting: September 24, 2016 – West Virginia 35, BYU 32 (FedEx Field in Landover, MD)

November 11 | Iowa State Cyclones

Location: Provo, Utah

Stadium: LaVell Edwards Stadium

Kickoff: TBA

TV: TBD (ESPN or FOX networks)

Radio: KSL NewsRadio (102.7 FM, 1160 AM in Utah); Audio stream on KSLsports.com

Series history: Iowa State leads 4-0

Last meeting: September 28, 1974 – Iowa State 34, BYU 7 in Ames

November 18 | Oklahoma Sooners

Location: Provo, Utah

Stadium: LaVell Edwards Stadium

Kickoff: TBA

TV: TBD (ESPN or FOX networks)

Radio: KSL NewsRadio (102.7 FM, 1160 AM in Utah); Audio stream on KSLsports.com

Series history: BYU leads 2-0

Last meeting: September 5, 2009 – BYU 14, Oklahoma 13 (Cowboy Classic in Arlington, Texas)

November 25 | at Oklahoma State Cowboys

Location: Stillwater, Oklahoma

Stadium: Boone Pickens Stadium

Kickoff: TBA

TV: TBD (ESPN or FOX networks)

Radio: KSL NewsRadio (102.7 FM, 1160 AM in Utah); Audio stream on KSLsports.com

Series history: Oklahoma State leads 2-0

Last meeting: December 18, 1976 – Oklahoma State 49, BYU 21 (Tangerine Bowl)