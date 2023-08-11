60 in 60: #16 BYU’s Ben Bywater (Linebacker)

SALT LAKE CITY – The countdown for Hans & Scotty’s 60 in 60 is on. Coming in at #16 is BYU’s Ben Bywater (LB).

Last year, Bywater came in at No. 25 in the 2022 60 in 60.

BYU’s Ben Bywater

Bywater is a junior from Salt Lake City, Utah. He prepped at Olympus High School where he was named Region 6 MVP in 2016 while playing both running back and linebacker. As a senior, Bywater recorded 95 tackles and 10 tackles for loss. he also played rugby in high school. Coming out of Olympus, Bywater was recruited by Stanford, Washington, Utah, Arizona State, and Washington State.

After serving a two-year church mission in Guatemala City, Guatemala, Bywater joined BYU in 2019. As a freshman, Bywater played three games, recording eight tackles. During the 2020 season, Bywater appeared in three games, posting seven tackles. In 2021, he played in all 13 games, finishing with 102 tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss, one sack and one quarterback hit.

“Ben is a next-level linebacker,” BYU head coach Kalani Sitake said of Bywater in 2022. “He made tons of plays for us last year, filling in for some of the injuries that we had. But has taken another step in owning it and being one of the guys that we can count on. Big time leader for us. Has every ability to be a wonderful and fantastic linebacker and can be one of the best.”

Last season, Bywater recorded 98 total tackles, 31 solo tackles, two pass breakups, one sack, and three interceptions.

This fall, Bywater and the Cougars will open their 2023 schedule at home against the Sam Houston Bearkats. The season-opening game will take place at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on September 2 at 8:15 p.m. (MDT). The game will be broadcast on FS1 and KSL NewsRadio.

