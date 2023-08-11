UTAH FIREWATCH
BACK TO SCHOOL
MAUI STRONG
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

OUTDOORS & RECREATION

Judge dismisses Utah lawsuit challenging Bears Ears, Grand Staircase monuments

Aug 11, 2023, 3:11 PM | Updated: 4:23 pm

Bears Ears...

The Bears Ears in Utah’s San Juan County, a 1.35 million acre region studded with tens of thousands of archaeological jewels spread across a landscape of stunning red-rock scenery. (Mike DeBernardo/Deseret News)

(Mike DeBernardo/Deseret News)

KSL NewsRadio's Profile Picture

BY SIMONE SEIKALY, KSL NEWSRADIO


KSL NewsRadio

SALT LAKE CITY — A United States District Judge for the District of Utah has dismissed a lawsuit filed by Utah Attorney General Sean Reyes which challenged President Joe Biden’s re-establishment of the Bears Ears and Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monuments.

In his ruling, Judge David Nuffer dismissed the Utah lawsuit “with prejudice.”

The lawsuit was filed nearly one year ago and argued that “the size of the two national monuments … violates the Antiquities Act of 1906.” Namely, the Utah lawsuit argued that while allowing a U.S. president to create monuments, the Antiquities Act also calls for those monuments to be “confined to the smallest area compatible with proper care and management of the objects to be protected.”

The Utah Attorney General’s office released a statement Friday:

“The Attorney General’s Office respectfully but strongly disagrees with the court’s order on the Monuments case today. We will appeal the dismissal in order to stand up against President Biden’s egregious abuse of the Antiquities Act.”

Utah Gov. Spencer Cox also came out against today’s ruling by Judge Nuffer.

“This case will ultimately be decided by the U.S. Supreme Court and today’s ruling helps us get there even sooner. The clear language of the law gives the president the authority only to designate monuments that are ‘the smallest area compatible with the proper care and management of the objects to be protected.’ Monument designations over a million acres are clearly outside that authority and end up ignoring local concerns and damaging the very resources we want to protect. We look forward to starting the appeals process immediately and will continue fighting this type of glaring misuse of the Antiquities Act.”

Currently, Bears Ears National Monument, located in Utah’s San Juan County, encompasses 1,351,849 million acres of public land. Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monument stretches between Utah’s Kane and Garfield counties and represents 1,880,461 acres of public land.

Bears Ears National Monument was established by President Barack Obama in 2016 and was reduced in size by 85% by President Donald Trump in 2017. The monument’s full size was restored by President Joe Biden in 2021.

Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monument was established by President Bill Clinton in 1996. It was reduced in size by President Donald Trump in 2017, and restored by President Joe Biden in 2021.

 

KSL 5 TV Live

Outdoors & Recreation

Mantua Reservoir, Utah (KSL TV)...

Shara Park

Officials warn of potentially harmful algal bloom in Mantua Reservoir

Officials are warning visitors to Mantua Reservoir in Box Elder County of a potentially harmful algal bloom that has been found in the water.

4 days ago

An undated photo of people at a campsite at Bryce Canyon National Park. Officials from both Bryce C...

Carter Williams, KSL.com

Big fee changes proposed for multiple Bryce Canyon, Zion campgrounds

A pair of national parks in southwest Utah are considering fee changes as they look to cover the cost tied to the region's growing popularity.

5 days ago

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FLORIDA - MARCH 10: Two otters swim during a practice round prior to The PLAYERS...

Macie Goldfarb, CNN

3 women injured in rare otter attack in Montana

An evening of inner tubing turned perilous for three Montana women when they were attacked by an otter.

7 days ago

Visitors sit on rocks after sunrise on Memorial Day along the South Rim of Grand Canyon National P...

Ella Nilsen, CNN

Biden strongly considering designating new national monument around Grand Canyon

President Joe Biden is strongly considering declaring a vast area around the Grand Canyon as the nation’s newest national monument, according to two sources familiar with the plans.

8 days ago

FILE (Getty Images)...

Associated Press

8-year-old survives cougar attack in Washington state national park

An 8-year-old child survived a cougar attack with minor injuries while camping in Olympic National Park in Washington state over the weekend.

12 days ago

The Town to Town prize package includes a Camp Chef outdoor oven, national parks pass, cooler, blan...

KSL TV

Win KSL Town to Town Summer Adventure Prize Pack

As KSL TV is highlighting Utah all through July, and as Casey Scott heads from town to town, you also have a chance to win a summer adventure prize pack.

15 days ago

Sponsored Articles

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

This article about benefits of preschool for kids is sponsored by Little Orchard Preschool.  Starting preschool can be an intimidating experience for both children and their parents, as it marks a significant change in their lives. However, it offers a number of benefits that facilitate learning and personal development. In this new environment, children have […]

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

Judge dismisses Utah lawsuit challenging Bears Ears, Grand Staircase monuments