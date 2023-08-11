UTAH FIREWATCH
Flash flood warning in place for Garfield, Wayne counties including Capitol Reef

Aug 11, 2023, 3:32 PM

Capitol Reef National Park (Photo by Gerig/ullstein bild via Getty Images)...

Capitol Reef National Park (Photo by Gerig/ullstein bild via Getty Images)

(Photo by Gerig/ullstein bild via Getty Images)

Eliza Pace's Profile Picture

BY ELIZA PACE


KSLTV.com

SOUTHERN UTAH — A flash flood warning has been issued by the National Weather Service for Torrey, Caineville, and Grover, Utah including parts of Capitol Reef National Park Friday afternoon until 5:30 p.m.

NWS said heavy rains and thunderstorms could bring life threatening flash flooding to the area. Life threatening flash flooding.

People should avoid creeks and streams, dry washes, and slot canyons.

NWS admonished drivers with the mantra, “turn around, don’t drown,” when encountering flooded roads. Most flooding deaths occur in vehicles.

