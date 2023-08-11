Flash flood warning in place for Garfield, Wayne counties including Capitol Reef

(Photo by Gerig/ullstein bild via Getty Images)

SOUTHERN UTAH — A flash flood warning has been issued by the National Weather Service for Torrey, Caineville, and Grover, Utah including parts of Capitol Reef National Park Friday afternoon until 5:30 p.m.

Flash Flood Warning including Torrey UT, Caineville UT and Grover UT until 5:30 PM MDT pic.twitter.com/QOHgl7HBMD — NWS Salt Lake City (@NWSSaltLakeCity) August 11, 2023

NWS said heavy rains and thunderstorms could bring life threatening flash flooding to the area. Life threatening flash flooding.

People should avoid creeks and streams, dry washes, and slot canyons.

NWS admonished drivers with the mantra, “turn around, don’t drown,” when encountering flooded roads. Most flooding deaths occur in vehicles.