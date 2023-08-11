Florida Announces Starting QB For Season Opener Against Utah Football

SALT LAKE CITY – Florida head coach Billy Napier announced who would start at quarterback for the Gators in the season opener at Utah football.

Florida Gators announce starting QB for Week 1 at Utah football

Napier named Graham Mertz as UF’s starting QB for Week 1 against the Utes. Mertz, a redshirt junior, won the job over Jack Miller III (redshirt sophomore), Micah Leon (graduate transfer), Parker Leise (freshman), and Max Brown (redshirt freshman).

Mertz takes over for Anthony Richardson, who was the Gators’ QB1 in 2022 and was a top-five pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

The new Florida starter has become QB1 for the second time in his college career. Prior to joining the Gators this offseason, Mertz spent four years with the Wisconsin Badgers.

Mertz was a multi-year starter for Wisconsin.

BREAKING: Billy Napier has named Wisconsin transfer Graham Mertz as Florida’s starting QB, per @delatorre🐊https://t.co/5V4hEQ1Uqz pic.twitter.com/ZMYoA1iD1j — On3 (@On3sports) August 11, 2023

From 2019-22, Mertz threw for 5,405 yards, 38 touchdowns, and 26 interceptions with a 59.5 percent completion rate. He also carried the ball 125 times for eight touchdowns.

Last season, Florida finished with a 6-7 record. Utah went 10-4 and won its second consecutive Pac-12 Conference title.

Utah-Florida Series

The Utes and Gators have played twice before with both contests in Gainesville, Florida.

Utah’s first meeting with Florida came in 1977. The Gators beat the Utes, 38-29.

RELATED: Late Interception Sends No. 7 Utah Home With Heartbreaking Loss To Florida

Last season, the No. 7 ranked Utes suffered a 29-26 loss in Gainesville.

Utah and Florida kick off the 2023 season on Thursday, August 31 at 6 p.m. (MDT). The game will be televised on ESPN.

Kyle Ireland is a Sports Producer and Locals in the NFL Insider for KSLSports.com. He’s also co-host of the Yards After College Podcast. Follow him on X/Twitter (@kyleireland), Instagram (@kyleirelandksl), and Threads (@kyleirelandksl).

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Follow @kyleireland