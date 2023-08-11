Utah State Unveils New Uniforms For Upcoming College Football Season

LOGAN, Utah – Utah State Football showed off its new uniforms for the upcoming season on social media.

The Aggie Blue and Fighting White colors contrast nicely on the threads inspired by NFL Hall of Famer and former Utah State defensive tackle Merlin Olsen.

Anchored in the memories of Merlin Olsen and the traditions of our past. 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐀𝐠𝐠𝐢𝐞 𝐁𝐥𝐮𝐞 & 𝐅𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐖𝐡𝐢𝐭𝐞. pic.twitter.com/UIWaKNWJNe — USU Football (@USUFootball) August 11, 2023

The blue uniforms are slightly darker than last year and they added a white face mask that makes the helmet pop that much more.

The face masks on the white editions were changed to blue to create the same effect.

Aggie fans responded positively to the release. A simple but effective rendition of Utah State’s classic jerseys.

𝙏𝙝𝙤𝙨𝙚 𝘼𝙜𝙜𝙞𝙚 𝘽𝙡𝙪𝙚𝙨 🤘🥶 pic.twitter.com/DEOffOSTrQ — USU Football (@USUFootball) August 11, 2023

About the 2022 Utah State Football Team

The Aggies finished the 2022 season with a record of 6-7.

Coming off of a Mountain West championship in 2021, Utah State couldn’t find the same groove last year.

The Aggies finished seventh in the conference but were tied for the third-best record in conference play.

Utah State fell in the middle of the Mountain West pack in a lot of areas. The Aggies were sixth in points per game, sixth in passing yards, sixth in passing yards allowed, sixth in sacks, and sixth in interceptions.

Where they seemed to struggle the most was on defense. USU sat at 11th in points allowed, 11th in yards allowed, 11th in rushing yards allowed, and they were by far the most penalized team in the Mountain West.

