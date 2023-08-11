Family frustrated after DA declines to file charges against officer who shot teen

SALT LAKE CITY — The family of Linden Cameron was frustrated Friday with District Attorney Sim Gill’s decision to not file charges against the officer who fired 11 shots, hitting Linden 9 times.

“He acts like, because this man is a police officer that he’s not accountable, he doesn’t need to be held accountable, and that Linden’s rights don’t matter, that he can be bruised and broken and nothing happens to him,” said Golda Burton, Linden Cameron’s mother.

Burton says her son, who is almost 17, has shown resilience in the three years since the shooting however, he still lives in pain every day and his left arm is paralyzed.

“He’s in constant pain,” Burton said.

There’s also the emotional trauma, she says Linden is often angry and doesn’t understand the pain or why he was shot. She says he’s also fearful of people.

“He’s still very fearful of being in the public, when we go out, he still wears his vest, it’s just so sad, it’s permanently put a fear into him you can’t undo,” Burton said.

Linden’s older brother Wesley, who was in the house the night of the shooting says the trauma suffered that day extends to the entire family.

“It’s a whole different dynamic now with how we interact with each other, and in a way, it’s pulled us apart,” he said. “It’s unfortunate because I love my brother and I care about him, but to just see how this has affected him is really hard.”

Wesley says he is also disappointed in Gill’s decision not to file charges against the officer who shot his brother.

“It’s hard because me and my family aren’t going to get the justice that we need or deserve from the DA’s office and honestly it’s really heartbreaking to see a city like this let us down,” he said. “I think we all make mistakes, but this is a pretty big mistake to make, and it left my brother traumatized with injuries that he has to live with. So, I absolutely believe that he should face charges.”

Golda Burton says she now plans on exploring any options for justice that may be available at a federal level.

“I am disappointed in Sim Gill, I’m so disappointed, I’m sad, my heart is so sad,” Burton said.