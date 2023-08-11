UTAH FIREWATCH
Packers DB Dallin Leavitt Snags Interception During NFL Preseason Opener

Aug 11, 2023, 7:28 PM

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – Former Utah State and current Green Bay Packers defensive back Dallin Leavitt played the tip drill to perfection and hauled in an interception during the opening week of the preseason against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Packers’ Dallin Leavitt posts pick in preseason play

The Bengals hosted the Packers at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio on Friday, August 11.

With 9:49 left in the third quarter, Cincinnati’s Trevor Siemian attempted a pass and saw the ball batted into the air at the line of scrimmage. Leavitt reacted to the tipped pass and pulled the pigskin into his possession for a Packers interception.

Green Bay responded with a field goal on its next drive to extend its lead over the Bengals, 24-16.

Late in the third quarter, Leavitt had three tackles, one pass breakup, and an interception.

Green Bay’s preseason game against Cincinnati is televised on NFL Network.

Packers’ Preseason Schedule

Green Bay is slated to close out the preseason with games against the New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks. The Packers’ next game is at home against the Patriots on August 19 at 6 p.m. (MDT).

The Packers open the regular season on the road against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, September 10 at 2:25 p.m. (MDT). The game will be televised on FOX.

About Dallin Leavitt

Prior to his time in the NFL, Leavitt played at Utah State from 2015-17.

After going undrafted following his college career, the safety signed with the Raiders. He played the first four seasons of his NFL career with the Raiders.

In 2022, Leavitt signed with the Packers. The safety re-signed with Green Bay in April.

Last season, Leavitt had 13 total tackles and seven solo tackles in 17 games played.

During his five seasons in the league, the former Aggie has recorded 69 total tackles, 34 solo tackles, one fumble recovery, and four pass breakups in 59 games.

