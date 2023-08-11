No. 20 Park City Opens Season With Win Over Nearby Wasatch

SALT LAKE CITY – The Park City Miners began the season with a solid 41-24 victory over the visiting Wasatch Wasps.

Wasatch Wasps 24 @ No. 20 Park City Miners 41

The Park City Miners began the season with a solid 41-24 victory over the visiting Wasatch Wasps. The Wasps were the first to strike on Friday night but the Miners responded with three unanswered scores to take control of the scoreboard. Park City scored a touchdown in all four quarters of the contest. William McCurdy led the Miners with four rushing scores.

Non-region

Northridge Knights 43 @ Murray Spartans 0

The Northridge Knights blanked the Murray Spartans in the season opener, 43-0. The Knights jumped out to a 7-0 lead in the opening quater and added pair of touchdowns during the second quarter to take a 21-0 lead into the locker room at halftime. After the break, the Knights added 22 more points and cruised to the big win. Porter Olsen led Northridge with four total touchdowns.

No. 10 Brighton Bengals 34 @ Desert Hills Thunder 14

The Brighton Bengals traveled to Desert Hills and came away with a 34-14 win over the Thunder. After the Thunder took a 7-0 lead to open the contest, the Bengals scored 27 unanswered points to take control of the game. Both teams scored touchdowns in the final quarter. However, the result was all but final at that point. Brighton’s Bode Johnson tossed four touchdown passes to lead the Bengals.

No. 23 Cedar Valley Aviators 7 @ Bear River Bears 31

The Bear River Bears hosted the Cedar Valley Aviators and crushed the visiting team, 31-7. Bear River jumped out to an early 14-0 lead before Cedar Valley got onto the scoreboard in the second quarter. However, the touchdown would be the Aviators’ only points of the contest. The Bears went on to score 17 unanswered points to close out the game. Jared Jones, Tydon Jones, Eli Braegger, and Owen Olsen each scored a touchdown for the Bears.

Grantsville Cowboys 0 @ Provo Bulldogs 41

The Provo Bulldogs blanked the Grantsville Cowboys in the season opener, 41-0. Provo jumped out to a quick 14-0 lead in the first quarter. By halftime, the Bulldogs had built their lead to 34-0. After the break, Provo added another touchdown before coasting to the win. Bulldogs quarterback Soakai Aston scored three touchdowns. Provo’s Saia Hifo added a pair of rushing touchdowns.

Richfield Wildcats 7 @ Cedar Reds 28

The Richfield Wildcats ran past the Cedar Reds in the 2023 season opener, 28-7. Richfield scored 28 unanswered points to begin the contest and took a four-score lead into the final quarter. Cedar scored its only points of the night in the fourth quarter when the game was already decided. Reggie Hafen Hafen led the Wildcats with three total touchdowns.

Morgan Trojans 15 @ No. 18 Crimson Cliffs Mustangs 35

The Crimson Cliffs Mustangs stormed past the Morgan Trojans to start the season with a win, 35-15. Morgan jumped out to an 8-0 lead in the first quarter. However, the Mustangs bounced by with 35 unanswered points before the Trojans scored late in the fourth quarter. Mustangs quarterback Steele Barben led Crimson Cliffs with three passing touchdowns.

Hurricane Tigers 0 @ Mountain Crest Mustangs 35

The Mountain Crest Mustangs shut out the Hurricane Tigers to start the season, 35-0. Mountain Crest opened the contest with a touchdown in the first quarter. In the second quarter, the Mustangs poured 20 more points on the scoreboard to take a commanding 28-0 lead at halftime. A third quarter touchdown by the Mustangs sealed a 35-0 win for Mountain Crest. Makray Crofts led the Mustangs with a pair of passing touchdowns.

Logan Grizzlies 19 @ Pine View Panthers 43

The Pine View Panthers sprinted past the Logan Grizzlies for a 43-19 season-opening win. With Pine View owning a 22-13 lead going into the final quarter, the Panthers poured 21 points onto the scoreboard to close out the game. Adam Moore led Pine View with four total touchdowns.

Snow Canyon Warriors 19 @ Stansbury Stallions 32

The Stansbury Stallions started their 2023 campaign with a 32-19 victory over the Snow Canyon Warriors. The Stallions scored touchdowns in all four quarters and limited the Warriors to only six points in the second half, which came on a touchdown in the final minute of the game. Coleman Dearden and Tyson Ferry each scored two touchdowns to lead Stansbury.

Hillcrest Huskies 41 @ Carbon Dinos 20

The Hillcrest Huskies ran past the Carbon Dinso, 41-20. The Dinos started the night with a 7-0 lead. However, the Huskies went on to outscore Carbon 34-13 over the final three quarters of the contest. Anthonie Taylor led Hillcrest with three passing touchdowns.

Cottonwood Colts 0 @ Ogden Tigers 37

The Ogden Tigers blanked the Cottonwood Colts in the season opener, 37-0. The Tigers began the night with a 13-0 lead after one quarter of play. By halftime, Ogden’s lead was 27-0. At the end of the third quarter, the Tigers had jumped out to a 37-0 advantage.

Canyon View Falcons 57 @ Mountain View Bruins 29

The Canyon View Falcons flew past the Mountain View Bruins on Friday night, 57-29. The two teams were knotted at 7-7 at the end of the opening quarter. Over the next three quarters, the Falcons outscored the Bruins, 50-22. Canyon View’s Jaxon Jensen accounted for six total touchdowns.

Hunter Wolverines 0 @ Green Canyon Wolves 14

The Green Canyon Wolves shut out the Hunter Wolverines for a season-opening win. After a scoreless first quarter, the Wolves scored before halftime and took a 7-0 lead into the locker room. Following the break, the teams played a close contest until Green Canyon scored again in the fourth quarter to secure victory. Payton Wilson, Eric Oates, and Dewey Egan accounted for Green Canyon’s scores.

Timpanogos Timberwolves 62 @ Jordan Beetdiggers 30

The Timpanogos Timberwolves ran past the Jordan Beetdiggers on Friday evening, 62-30. The T-Wolves used a 21-0 start to propel the blowout. A strong third quarter, helped Timpanogos build its massive lead. Luke Livingston led the T-Wolves with four total touchdowns. Jaden Robinson and Easton Bretzing each scored two touchdowns on the ground.

Duchesne Eagles 20 @ Uintah Utes 18

The Duchesne Eagles beat the Uintah Utes in a close contest to open the 2023 season. With 5:04 remaining in the fourth quater and the Utes owning an 18-14 lead, Parker Crum scored the game-winning touchdown for the Eagles. Crum finished the night with two rushing scores.

