No. 14 Orem Takes Down No. 13 East After Leopards Miss PAT

SALT LAKE CITY – The No. 14 Orem Tigers held off the No. 13 East Leopards thanks to a missed extra-point kick in the 2023 season opener.

No. 14 Orem Tigers 21 @ No. 13 East Leopards 20

The Leopards had control of the game in the first half, going into the break with a 14-0 lead. The Tigers rattled off 14 points in the third to tie the game going into the final quarter. Orem scored a touchdown with four minutes left which hushed the home crowd. But, not for long. Just 12 seconds later, QB Tucker McCormick connected with Damian Otukolo on an 80-yard deep ball. With the stands jumping and the game hanging in the balance, the extra point kick was missed.

Non-region

No. 1 Corner Canyon Chargers 55 @ No. 12 Granger Lancers 7

The Corner Canyon Chargers coasted to a 55-7 season-opening win over the Granger Lancers. The Chargers scored a pair of touchdowns in each of the first three quarters of the contest. Chargers QB Isaac Wilson led the performance with three touchdown passes. Wilson added another score with his legs.

No. 3 American Fork Cavemen 42 @ Roy Royals 14

It appeared to be anyone’s game after the first quarter with the score at 7-7. In the second and third, the Cavemen would score four touchdowns while also locking down the Royals offense. American Fork had five different touchdown scorers. Roy QB Dru Gardner threw two 30-plus yard touchdowns.

Tooele Buffaloes 14 @ Cyprus Pirates 44

The Cyprus Pirates began the season with a solid win over the Tooele Buffaloes. After a scoreless first quarter, the Pirates poured 30 points onto the scoreboard before halftime. The big quarter helped Cyprus coast to victory. Skyler Armenta and Britton Jepsen each had three rushing scores for the Pirates.

Box Elder Bees 55 @ Kearns Cougars 26

The Box Elder Bees stomped the Kearns Cougars in front of the Kearns home crowd. RB Dax Sumko recorded three rushing touchdowns including a game-long 93-yarder in the fourth quarter. Kymani Fauatea ran in two touchdowns for the Cougars.

Summit Academy Bears 24 @ Taylorsville Warriors 21

The Summit Academy Bears pulled out a nail-biting three-point victory over the Taylorsville Warriors on the road. QB Kyan Anderson threw for and caught a touchdown pass in the win. Taylorsville QB Cole Kramer and WR Kobe Allen connected for all three of the Warrior’s touchdowns.

Woods Cross Wildcats 26 @ West Jordan Jaguars 27

The Woods Cross Wildcats’ second-half comeback was spoiled by a late touchdown from West Jordan Jaguars TE Carl Talanoa. The Wildcats trailed by two possessions at the half but Cash Henderson scored three unanswered touchdowns to give his team a lead in the final quarter. QB Jackson Roybal recorded his third touchdown pass to Talanoa with 2:24 left in the game.

Ridgeline Riverhawks 27 @ Bonneville Lakers 7

After neither team could get on the board in the first half, the Ridgeline Riverhawks exploded in the third quarter. QB Nate Dahle connected with two receivers for three touchdowns to give the road team a commanding lead. Bonneville was able to get on the board with a late touchdown but Ridgeline ultimately emerged victorious.

Copper Hills Grizzlies 32 @ Clearfield Falcons 10

The Copper Hills Grizzlies stomped down the Clearfield Falcons for a 32-10 season-opening win. The Grizzlies used a strong first half to propel themselves to victory. At the halftime break, the Grizzlies owned a 26-3 lead. Clearfield only managed to outscore Copper Hills by one point in the second half. Maverick Bowles led the Grizzlies with four total touchdowns.

Viewmont Vikings 21 @ Skyline Eagles 14

The Skyline Eagles’ fourth-quarter comeback fell just short. The Viewmont Vikings scored a touchdown in the first, third, and fourth quarters. They led 21-0 with 9:28 left in regulation. The Eagles then went on to score two touchdowns in about 90 seconds. The rise in energy from the Skyline fans wasn’t enough as the Viewmont defense buckled down and stayed in control.

Olympus Titans 28 @ Spanish Fork Dons 7

The Olympus Titans beat the Spanish Fork Dons, 28-7, to start the 2023 campaign. Following a scoreless opening quarter, the Titans scored a pair of touchdowns in the second and third quarters. Spanish Fork scored its only points of the night in the final quarter to prevent a shutout. Titans quarterback Chase Moseley tossed three touchdown passes.

No. 25 Payson Lions 21 @ Maple Mountain Golden Eagles 34

The home crowd played a role in the Maple Mountain Golden Eagles win over the favored Payson Lions. The game was tied at 14 going into the half. Payson had done much of its damage on the ground while Maple Mountain scored twice through the air. After a quick TD from Payson’s Porter Beckstead to open the third, the Golden Eagles scored 20 straight points to take the lead and the win.

Highland Rams 35 @ Juan Diego Soaring Eagle 13

The Highland Rams jumped out in front early and never looked back. They led 21-7 at halftime and scored two more TDs in the second half. Taione Vea, ran in two touchdowns for the Rams. Juan Diego QB Hayden Mezenen threw for one touchdown and ran in the other.

Dixie Flyers 7 @ No. 22 Springville Red Devils 34

The Springville Red Devils soundly defeated the Dixie Flyers to open the season, 34-7. Springville owned a 19-0 lead at halftime before scoring another 15 points over the final two quarters of game time. During the third quarter, the Flyers scored on a kick return to prevent the shutout. Red Devils quarterback Tevita Valeti threw five touchdown passes.

Sky View Bobcats 44 @ Salem Hills Skyhawks 20

A massive third quarter allowed the Sky View Bobcats to pull away from Salem Hills on the road. They scored 27 points in the second half to the Skyhawks’ six. RB Brevin Egbert ran in three touchdowns for the Bobcats. Salem Hills QB Jedi Nelson threw for two touchdowns and RB Roper Kay had the other.

