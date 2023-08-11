UTAH FIREWATCH
No. 7 Lone Peak Powers Past No. 5 Bingham To Open Season

Aug 11, 2023, 11:14 PM

SALT LAKE CITY – The No. 7 Lone Peak Knights crushed the No. 5 Bingham Miners to open the 2023 high school football season in the state of Utah.

Non-region

No. 5 Bingham Miners 7 @ No. 7 Lone Peak Knights 27 (Thursday, August 10)

Lone Peak began the game with a touchdown drive near the end of the opening quarter. The Knights quickly added another score with a touchdown in the first moments of the second quarter. A couple of minutes later, the Miners responded with their only score of the contest, a five-yard touchdown pass from Anthony Salazar to Carson Sudbury. Lone Peak added a field goal before halftime. In the second half, the Knights tacked on 10 more points via a touchdown and field goal. Knights quarterback Jackson Blake finished the game with three passing touchdowns. Trey Robinson, Brooks Wilde, and Jasean Mayberry were on the receiving end of Blake’s scoring tosses.

No. 19 Pleasant Grove Vikings 18 @ No. 11 Farmington Phoenix 0

The Pleasant Grove Vikings opened their 2023 season with a strong performance against the Farmington Phoenix. The Vikings used a quick start to propel themselves to a shutout win over the Phoenix. Pleasant Grove owned a 12-0 lead after the first quarter and took that lead into the break at halftime. In the third quarter, the Vikings added another touchdown to the scoreboard. Vikings quarterback Carson Rasmussen accounted for a pair of touchdowns, one through the air and another on the ground. Aiden Frantzen also had a rushing score for Pleasant Grove.

Fremont Silverwolves 20 @ No. 16 Mountain Ridge Sentinels 37

The Mountain Ridge Sentinels beat the Fremont Silverwolves, 37-20. Both teams began the contest with touchdowns in the first quarter. In the second quarter, the Sentinels took control of the game with three touchdowns. The Silverwolves outscored the Sentinels in the second half, 13-10. However, the big close to the first half was too much for Fremont to come back from. Mountain Ridge’s Wyatt Bingham threw three touchdown passes.

Riverton Silverwolves 0 @ No. 15 Syracuse Titans 38

The No. 15 Syracuse Titans shut out the Riverton Silverwolves to start the 2023 season. Syracuse started its scoring with a touchdown in the opening quarter. The Titans added a pair of touchdowns in the second quarter and took a comfortable 21-0 lead into the halftime break. In the third quarter, Syracuse poured on another 17 points and cruised to victory. Jake Hopkins led the Titans with three passing touchdowns.

Westlake Thunder 22 @ Weber Warriors 21 OT

The Westlake Thunder beat the Weber Warriors in an overtime thriller, 22-21, to start the high school football season. The two teams closed out regulation tied at 14-14. The Warriors opened overtime with possession and scored on a 25-yard touchdown pass from Crew Cacciacarne to Baylon Parker. However, the Thunder responded with a 10-yard touchdown pass from Derek Anderson to Mason Jenkins. Rather than attempt a potential game-tying extra-point kick, the Thunder opted to go for two. Anderson converted a game-winning two-point attempt with his legs and Westlake claimed victory on the road. Cacciacarne led the Warriors with three passing touchdowns. Anderson had two total touchdowns to lead the Thunder.

No. 17 Bountiful Redhawks 23 @ No. 24 Herriman Mustangs 35

The Herriman Mustangs held off the Bountiful Redhawks for a season-opening victory, 35-23. After a scoreless opening quarter, both teams scored a touchdown in the second quarter. Following the halftime break, Herriman took control of the game with a big third quarter that featured three touchdowns. Bountiful added a touchdown in the third quarter and outscored Herriman by three points in the final quarter. However, the strong start to the second half by the Mustangs proved to be too much for the Redhawks to overcome. Mustangs quarterback Frederick Ta’ai tossed five touchdown passes.

No. 4 Timpview Thunderbirds 14 @ No. 2 Skyridge Falcons 26

The Skyridge Falcons shut down the Timpview Thunderbirds in the second half to capture a season-opening win. Skyridge led the game 10-7 at the end of the first quarter, Timpview responded by winning the second quarter, 7-3, and took a 14-13 lead into the halftime break. However, the Falcons dominated the second half and held the T-Birds scoreless over the final two quarters of play. Falcons quarterback Jackson Stevens led Skyridge with two passing touchdowns.

No. 9 Alta Hawks 42 @ Layton Lancers 14

The Alta Hawks flew past the Layton Lancers to start the year with a 42-14 win. The Hawks jumped out to a 14-0 lead by halftime and didn’t look back. Alta scored four touchdowns over the final two quarters and cruised past the Lancers. Hawks quarterback Matt McKea accounted for four touchdowns.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

