Cardinals WR Brian Cobbs Sets Up Game-Winning Conversion With Clutch Touchdown

Aug 11, 2023, 11:46 PM

SALT LAKE CITY – Former Utah State wide receiver Brian Cobbs set up a game-winning two-point conversion with a clutch touchdown reception in the final seconds of the NFL preseason game between the Arizona Cardinals and Denver Broncos.

Brian Cobbs helps Cardinals win preseason opener

The Cardinals hosted the Broncos at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona on Friday, August 11.

RELATED: Packers DB Dallin Leavitt Snags Interception During NFL Preseason Opener

With two seconds remaining in the fourth quarter, Cardinals quarterback David Blough connected with Cobbs on the far side of the end zone. The former Aggie standout managed to keep both of his feet in contact with the turf while hauling in the catch.

Cobbs’ touchdown cut Denver’s lead to 17-16. Rather than try to tie the game up with an extra-point kick, Arizona head coach Jonathan Gannon decided to have his guys go for the win.

Emari Demercado punched the ball across the goal line for a successful two-point conversion and the Cardinals took an 18-17 lead.

Denver was unable to turn the subsequent kickoff into anything meaningful and Arizona captured a one-point victory to begin its preseason schedule.

Cobbs finished the game with two receptions for 22 yards and a touchdown.

The Cardinals will now close out the preseason with games against the Kansas City Chiefs and Minnesota Vikings. Arizona’s next game is at home against the Chiefs on August 19 at 6 p.m. (MDT). The Cardinals start the regular season on the road against the Washington Commanders on Sunday, September 10 at 11 a.m. (MDT). That game will be televised on FOX.

About Brian Cobbs

After playing for the Maryland Terrapins from 2018-21, the Alexandria, Virginia native transferred to Utah State for the 2022 season. During his lone year with the Aggies, Cobbs hauled in 76 receptions for 923 yards and five touchdowns.

After going undrafted in April, Cobbs was invited to the Washington Commanders’ rookie minicamp.

Cobbs signed with the Cardinals in May.

Kyle Ireland is a Sports Producer and Locals in the NFL Insider for KSLSports.com. He's also co-host of the Yards After College Podcast.

