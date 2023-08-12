One dead in Cedar City crash

CEDAR CITY, UTAH – One person is dead and another in critical condition after a crash in Cedar City Friday night.

According to police the driver of a pickup truck failed the right of way as he was headed North on Highway 130 from 2900 North around 9:30 p.m. A motorcyclist then collided with the truck driver’s door with the truck continuing to travel north after impact, hitting the gutter of the east side of Highway 130 and eventually crashing into the vacuums at the Tagg and Go car wash.

EMS provided Life Saving techniques to the driver of the motorcycle before he was transported in critical condition via Life Flight. He is a 27-year-old male from Enoch, Utah. Lifesaving measures were applied to the victim in the truck, but he died from his injuries. The victim is a 77-year-old male from Washington City, Utah. His identity will not be released until his family is notified.