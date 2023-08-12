UTAH FIREWATCH
NBA 2K Releases Ratings For Utah Jazz Players Ahead Of 2023-24 Season

Aug 12, 2023

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – Every year, NBA 2K releases its player ratings before the season, causing a stir amongst NBA players and fans.

Some players couldn’t care less while others use their rating as motivation.

Here is how NBA 2K rates members of the Utah Jazz.

Lauri Markkanen

The reigning Most Improved Player received a nice boost to his rating heading into the 2023-24 season. The Marksman slots in at an 86, eight points higher than his rating to start last year. Lauri Markkanen is tied with Anthony Edwards for the lowest-rated All-Star from last season. For comparison, some players with similar ratings include Karl Anthony-Towns (86), Mikal Bridges (87), Jamal Murray (88), and De’Aaron Fox (88).

Walker Kessler

Kessler had an even bigger jump than Markkanen. His day one rating in NBA 2K24 will be an 83 which is 12 points higher than it was to start his rookie campaign. For comparison, some players with similar ratings include Victor Wembanyama (84), Paolo Banchero (84), Draymond Green (83), and Jordan Poole (82).

Taylor Hendricks

Outside of Victor Wembanyama who received a rookie record 84 overall, the 2023 NBA Draft class didn’t receive a lot of love from 2K. This held true for the Jazz’s 9th pick Taylor Hendricks. The 6-foot-10 forward out of UCF received a rating of 73. For comparison, other rookie ratings include Brandon Miller (78), Scoot Henderson (78), Anthony Black (73), and Bilal Coulibaly (73).

Keyonte George

George already had fans calling him the steal of the draft after lighting up the Summer League in Salt Lake City and Las Vegas. NBA 2K is clearly waiting to go that far, giving the Baylor guard a rating of 72. George correctly predicted his rating on the first guess.

Brice Sensabaugh

The 28th overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft said that he was a big fan of the NBA 2K franchise and has played the game for years. For a late first-round pick, Sensabaugh received a respectable rating of 71. For the most part, 2K waits until rookies show what they can do across an entire 82-game season before letting them reach the 80-overall threshold.

Return to this article as NBA 2K releases more ratings for Utah Jazz players!

Chandler Holt is a co-host for the Jazz Notes podcast and a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com, specializing in all things basketball and football. Follow Chandler on Twitter @ChandlerHoltKSL or on Threads @chandlerho1t.

