JUCO All-American Transfer David Latu Cleared For BYU Football Practice

PROVO, Utah – BYU football practice will have a new face competing along the defensive line.

That’s Snow College transfer David Latu.

BYU defensive coordinator Jay Hill confirmed to Cougar Sports Saturday after the scrimmage that Latu is now with the team. Latu didn’t participate in Saturday’s scrimmage.

He was cleared to play on Friday and is currently going through a typical acclimation period before participating in full-padded practices.

It’s not uncommon for junior college transfers to have a delay before they are cleared to play at their new Division I home.

Latu signed with BYU last February as part of the 2023 recruiting class. His commitment to BYU was an emotional one. Latu announced his pledge to BYU at his father’s grave. Sione Latu-Lutui, Latu’s father, passed away in December 2022.

Last season at Snow College, he was a second-team NJCAA All-American from the defensive tackle position. He was one of the top pass-rushing interior defensive linemen in JUCO football last year.

Latu prepped at Bingham High School, where he had six sacks his senior year.

The 6-foot-4, 300-pound Latu has attended previous BYU football camp practices, so his clearance was expected. BYU had him on the official roster throughout camp.

Latu joins a BYU defensive tackle group coached by former Utah and NFL DT Sione Po’uha. BYU’s defensive tackle unit has six players and they added a seventh when Southern Utah transfer Wyatt Dawe rejoined the roster a few days into fall camp.

Some notable defensive tackles in 2023 for BYU include Atunaisa Mahe, John Nelson, and Boise State transfer Jackson Cravens.

If Latu learns BYU’s defense quickly, he could be a player that factors into the rotation this season.

BYU opens the 2023 season against Sam Houston on September 2 at 8:15 p.m.

