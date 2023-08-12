Former Utah State RB Darwin Thompson Signs With Las Vegas Raiders

SALT LAKE CITY – Former Utah State running back Darwin Thompson signed a contract with the Las Vegas Raiders amid the 2023 NFL preseason.

The Raiders announced Thompson’s signing on Saturday, August 12.

The free agent running back became the second tailback to sign with Las Vegas this week. A day before adding Thompson, the Raiders added veteran running back Damien Williams.

The Raiders are in need of running backs while reigning NFL rushing champion Josh Jacobs holds out of training camp.

Last season, the Raiders posted a 6-11 record.

Las Vegas kicks off its preseason schedule at home against the San Francisco 49ers Sunday, August 13 at 2 p.m. (MDT). The game will be televised on NFL Network.

After playing the Niners, the Raiders will close out the preseason against the Los Angeles Rams and Dallas Cowboys.

The Raiders open the 2023 regular season on the road against the Denver Broncos on Sunday, September 10 at 2:25 p.m. (MDT) on CBS.

About Darwin Thompson

Prior to his NFL career, the Tulsa, Oklahoma native was a standout player at Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College and Utah State.

After a couple of seasons in junior college, Thompson transferred to USU ahead of the 2018 season. In his lone year with the Aggies, Thompson ran the ball 153 times for 1,044 yards and 14 touchdowns. He also hauled in 23 receptions for 351 yards and two touchdowns.

The Kansas City Chiefs selected Thompson with the No. 214 overall pick during the sixth round of the 2019 NFL Draft. Thompson played for the Chiefs from 2019-20.

He helped Kansas City win Super Bowl LIV.

In addition to playing for the Chiefs, Thompson has spent time with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Seattle Seahawks.

During his NFL career, the former USU standout has recorded 64 carries for 225 yards and two touchdowns. He’s also posted 16 catches for 108 yards and a touchdown.

