UTAH FIREWATCH
BACK TO SCHOOL
MAUI STRONG
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

ACCIDENTS & INJURIES

Woman attacked by ‘vicious’ otter: ‘I did not think I was going to make it out of that river’

Aug 12, 2023, 3:27 PM

Jen Royce was one of the three women who were attacked by an otter along the Jefferson River in Mon...

Jen Royce was one of the three women who were attacked by an otter along the Jefferson River in Montana. (Jen Royce)

(Jen Royce)

CNN's Profile Picture

BY SARA SMART, CNN


CNN

(CNN) — What started as a fun, relaxing evening of inner tubing down the Jefferson River turned into a traumatic experience for Jen Royce and her two friends after they were attacked by an otter.

All three women received treatment for their injuries, some of which were more serious than others.

Royce recounted the incident in a Facebook post where she called the otter “vicious and relentless” as it left her with more stitches than she could count. CNN has received permission from Royce to use the information in the post.

The three women were in the middle of a wide stretch of the river on Wednesday evening when the otter appeared behind one of them and attacked, Royce explained. “I didn’t even get a chance to get the words, ‘There is an otter behind you,’ out of me before it attacked her,” Royce said.

Royce’s face, arms, ears, hands, legs and ankle were all bit by the otter as it attacked for about five minutes. When Royce attempted to kick the otter off her friends, it continued to attack her elsewhere on her body.

Eventually, the three women managed to get to shore, in different areas, and the otter swam away.

“Without ANY exaggeration, God’s honest truth, I did not think I was going to make it out of that river,” Royce wrote, “I had no clue if my friends were going to make it out. But by the grace of God we did.”

3 women injured in rare otter attack in Montana

Between the three of them, they had one phone and they were able to call 911 using SOS mode, but it was difficult to locate them as they were in such a remote area of the river, which flows through a portion of southwestern Montana, east of Butte.

“I was covered in blood and it just kept pouring out of my face and nose. It was cold. We were wet. It was dark,” Royce said.

A little less than hour later, Royce says they saw the red and blue lights approaching the area, but it was not close enough to them to make contact. One of the women made the tough decision to leave the other two and run more than two miles to meet the rescue team, Royce said.

At that point, Royce says she was “extremely faint” and didn’t know what was happening. She told her friend that she loved her and to watch over her kids as she didn’t think she would wake up if she closed her eyes.

In an attempt to stay awake, Royce says she focused on the weeds in front of her and counted backwards from 99 to refocus her mind and remain calm.

When rescue teams finally reached them, Royce says she was overcome with emotion. “I cannot explain how seeing those lights felt. I was hopeful again. They found us. THEY FOUND US. We weren’t alone anymore,” she said.

Royce was flown to a local hospital by a helicopter while the other two were treated on scene. They were eventually brought to the hospital later for further treatment. All three women received multiple doses of rabies vaccine and were treated.

Royce was stitched up in multiple areas and underwent surgery on her face and ears. “I am lucky, and I am grateful, and I am alive,” she added.

In an updated post, a week after the incident, Royce wrote she has returned home and her wounds are healing well, with no sign of infection so far.

The Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks has posted signs at various recreational fishing sites advising people of otter activity in the area.

“While attacks from otters are rare, otters can be protective of themselves and their young, especially at close distances,” Montana FWP said. “They give birth to their young in April and can later be seen with their young in the water during the summer. They may also be protective of food resources, especially when those resources are scarce.”

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved

KSL 5 TV Live

Accidents & Injuries

Clouds cover peaks in Grand Teton National Park. A woman died after falling off of Teewinot Mountai...

Raja Razek, CNN

Hiker dies after falling off mountain inside Grand Teton National Park

A California woman died after falling off a mountain in the Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming.

18 hours ago

emergency lights...

Cali Jackson

One dead, one hospitalized in Cedar City crash

Lifesaving measures were applied to the victim in the truck, but he died from his injuries. The victim is a 77-year-old male from Washington City, Utah. 

18 hours ago

a man in his 30s died from injuries after escaping his vehicle that caught fire on I-15 in Iron Cou...

Mary Culbertson

Box truck driver killed in Parowan crash

A truck driver was killed in a crash when the truck rolled and was hit by a semi-tractor on I-15.

3 days ago

(FILE) The Salt Flats in Wendover, Utah. (KSL TV)...

Michael Houck

Man hospitalized after attempting a speed record at Salt Flats

A motorcyclist was flown to a Salt Lake City hospital after crashing at the Salt Flats Wednesday morning.

4 days ago

A jackknifed semitruck led to massive highway headaches in American Fork on Wednesday. (Utah Highwa...

Josh Ellis

Crash involving jackknifed semi leads to major delays on I-15 in Utah County

A crash on northbound Interstate 15 forced state troopers to close all but one lane during Wednesday's morning commute.

4 days ago

FILE - Delicate Arch in Arches National Park. (Photo by Harvey Meston/Getty Images)...

Associated Press

Texas man on trip to spread father’s ashes dies of heat stroke in Utah’s Arches National Park

A Texas man whose body was found in Arches National Park in Utah is believed to have died of heat stroke while on a trip to spread his father’s ashes.

5 days ago

Sponsored Articles

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

This article about benefits of preschool for kids is sponsored by Little Orchard Preschool.  Starting preschool can be an intimidating experience for both children and their parents, as it marks a significant change in their lives. However, it offers a number of benefits that facilitate learning and personal development. In this new environment, children have […]

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

Woman attacked by ‘vicious’ otter: ‘I did not think I was going to make it out of that river’