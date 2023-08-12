Walker Kessler, Team USA Stay Undefeated In FIBA Warmups

SALT LAKE CITY – Walker Kessler scored two points in cleanup minutes for Team USA as they defeated Slovenia 92-62 in their second FIBA exhibition game.

Kessler checked in for the first time with three and a half minutes left to play and Team USA leading by nearly 30 points.

The Jazz center quickly snared a rebound, and with 25 seconds remaining, scored his only basket on a spinning layup past a Slovenian defender.

Team USA was led by Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards who scored 15 points for the second consecutive game.

Slovenian superstar Luka Doncic did not play in the friendly matchup.

Kessler, Team USA Retake Floor Sunday

After knocking off Slovenia, Team USA and Kessler will stay in Malaga to face Spain on Sunday.

The team will play its final exhibition games against Greece and Germany in Abu Dhabi beginning on August 18.

Kessler and Team USA will then travel to compete in the FIBA World Cup group stage in Manila.

August 26: vs. New Zealand – 6:40 AM MST

August 28: vs. Greece – 6:40 AM MST

August 30: vs. Jordan – 2:4o AM MST

The quarterfinals will begin on September 5 and will conclude with the gold medal game on September 10.

Kessler On Deep Team USA Roster

The Team USA roster is led by Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr and features 12 of the brightest young stars in the NBA.

4: Tyrese Haliburton – G – Indiana Pacers

5: Mikal Bridges – F – Brooklyn Nets

6: Cam Johnson – F – Brooklyn Nets

7: Brandon Ingram – F – New Orleans Pelicans

8: Paolo Banchero – F – Orlando Magic

9: Bobby Portis – F – Milwaukee Bucks

10: Anthony Edwards – G – Minnesota Timberwolves

11: Jalen Brunson – G – New York Knicks

12: Josh Hart – G – New York Knicks

13: Jaren Jackson Jr. – F – Memphis Grizzlies

14: Walker Kessler – C – Utah Jazz

15: Austin Reaves – G – Los Angeles Lakers

