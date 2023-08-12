UTAH FIREWATCH
BACK TO SCHOOL
MAUI STRONG
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Walker Kessler, Team USA Stay Undefeated In FIBA Warmups

Aug 12, 2023, 3:34 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – Walker Kessler scored two points in cleanup minutes for Team USA as they defeated Slovenia 92-62 in their second FIBA exhibition game.

Kessler checked in for the first time with three and a half minutes left to play and Team USA leading by nearly 30 points.

The Jazz center quickly snared a rebound, and with 25 seconds remaining, scored his only basket on a spinning layup past a Slovenian defender.

Team USA was led by Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards who scored 15 points for the second consecutive game.

Slovenian superstar Luka Doncic did not play in the friendly matchup.

Kessler, Team USA Retake Floor Sunday

After knocking off Slovenia, Team USA and Kessler will stay in Malaga to face Spain on Sunday.

The team will play its final exhibition games against Greece and Germany in Abu Dhabi beginning on August 18.

Kessler and Team USA will then travel to compete in the FIBA World Cup group stage in Manila.

August 26: vs. New Zealand – 6:40 AM MST

August 28: vs. Greece – 6:40 AM MST

August 30: vs. Jordan – 2:4o AM MST

The quarterfinals will begin on September 5 and will conclude with the gold medal game on September 10.

Kessler On Deep Team USA Roster

The Team USA roster is led by Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr and features 12 of the brightest young stars in the NBA.

4: Tyrese Haliburton – G – Indiana Pacers
5: Mikal Bridges – F – Brooklyn Nets
6: Cam Johnson – F – Brooklyn Nets
7: Brandon Ingram – F – New Orleans Pelicans
8: Paolo Banchero – F – Orlando Magic
9: Bobby Portis – F – Milwaukee Bucks
10: Anthony Edwards – G – Minnesota Timberwolves
11: Jalen Brunson – G – New York Knicks
12: Josh Hart – G – New York Knicks
13: Jaren Jackson Jr. – F – Memphis Grizzlies
14: Walker Kessler – C – Utah Jazz
15: Austin Reaves – G – Los Angeles Lakers

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Ben Anderson is the Utah Jazz insider for KSL Sports and the co-host of Jake and Ben from 10-12p with Jake Scott on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone. Find Ben on Twitter at @BensHoops or on Instagram @BensHoops.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Jets QB Zach Wilson Throws Touchdown Pass In Efficient Outing Against Panthers

Former BYU quarterback Zach Wilson had an efficient outing that included a touchdown pass in the New York Jets' second preseason game.

18 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Former Utah State RB Darwin Thompson Signs With Las Vegas Raiders

Former Utah State running back Darwin Thompson signed a contract with the Las Vegas Raiders amid the 2023 NFL preseason.

18 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

JUCO All-American Transfer David Latu Cleared For BYU Football Practice

Junior college transfer David Latu is now participating in practices with the BYU football team.

18 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

NBA 2K Releases Ratings For Utah Jazz Players Ahead Of 2023-24 Season

SALT LAKE CITY – Every year, NBA 2K releases its player ratings before the season, causing a stir amongst NBA players and fans. Some players couldn’t care less while others use their rating as motivation. Here is how NBA 2K rates members of the Utah Jazz. RT for #2KRatings in #NBA2K24 — NBA 2K (@NBA2K) […]

18 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Damar Hamlin Makes Early Impact In Returning To Field In Bills’ Preseason Game

Damar Hamlin reached another major milestone in his return to football by suiting up for Buffalo's preseason opener against the Colts.

18 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Cardinals WR Brian Cobbs Sets Up Game-Winning Conversion With Clutch Touchdown

Brian Cobbs set up a game-winning two-point conversion with a clutch touchdown in the final seconds between the Cardinals and Broncos.

2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

This article about benefits of preschool for kids is sponsored by Little Orchard Preschool.  Starting preschool can be an intimidating experience for both children and their parents, as it marks a significant change in their lives. However, it offers a number of benefits that facilitate learning and personal development. In this new environment, children have […]

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

Walker Kessler, Team USA Stay Undefeated In FIBA Warmups