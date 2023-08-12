UTAH FIREWATCH
BACK TO SCHOOL
MAUI STRONG
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Jets QB Zach Wilson Throws Touchdown Pass In Efficient Outing Against Panthers

Aug 12, 2023, 3:47 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – Former BYU quarterback Zach Wilson had an efficient outing that included a touchdown pass in the New York Jets‘ second preseason game.

Zach Wilson tosses TD pass during Jets-Panthers preseason game

The Carolina Panthers hosted the Jets at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Saturday, August 12.

RELATED: Jets QB Zach Wilson Lets It Rip During Preseason Opener Against Browns

With eight seconds left in the first half, Wilson hit Kenny Yeboah for a two-yard touchdown on a nice play-action pass. After an extra-point kick, the Jets took a 13-0 lead into the locker room at the halftime break.

RELATED STORIES

Wilson started at quarterback and played the entire first half for the Jets.

The former BYU quarterback finished his afternoon 14/20 passing for 123 yards and one touchdown. Wilson also ran the ball once for two yards. He posted a 102.7 rating.

New York’s game against Carolina is televised on NFL Network.

The Jets opened the preseason with a 21-16 loss to the Cleveland Browns in the league’s annual Hall of Fame game. New York closes out the preseason with games against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New York Giants.

The Jets kick off their regular season schedule at home against the Buffalo Bills on Monday, September 11 at 6:15 p.m. (MDT) on ESPN.

About Zach Wilson

Before his time in the NFL, the Corner Canyon High School product had a standout career at BYU. Wilson helped the Cougars to an 11-1 record during his final season in Provo.

Following his college career, the Jets selected Wilson with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

During the quarterback’s rookie season, Wilson missed four games due to a knee injury. He finished the year throwing for 2,334 yards, nine touchdowns, and 11 interceptions with a 55.6 completion rate.

RELATED: Jets QB Aaron Rodgers Says His Arrival Is Chance For Zach Wilson To “Reset”

Before his second season, the former BYU star underwent surgery after suffering a knee injury in New York’s preseason opener. Without Wilson, the Jets opened the 2022 season with a 1-2 record. After returning, the Jets posted a 5-2 record before Wilson was benched for the first time. After a month on the sidelines, Wilson returned to action for a couple of contests before he was benched again.

Last season, the Jets posted a 7-10 record and missed the NFL Playoffs.

Wilson finished the 2022 season having thrown for 1,688 yards, six touchdowns, and seven interceptions with a 54.5 percent completion rate. He has a rating of 72.9 and a QBR of 37.1. The Jets missed the playoffs with a 7-10 record.

During his two seasons in the league, Wilson has passed for 4,022 yards, 15 touchdowns, and 18 interceptions. He’s also run for 287 yards and five touchdowns.

Kyle Ireland is a Sports Producer and Locals in the NFL Insider for KSLSports.com. He’s also co-host of the Yards After College Podcast. Follow him on X/Twitter (@kyleireland), Instagram (@kyleirelandksl), and Threads (@kyleirelandksl).

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Walker Kessler, Team USA Stay Undefeated In FIBA Warmups

Walker Kessler scored two points in cleanup minutes for Team USA as they defeated Slovenia 92-62 in their second FIBA exhibition game. 

18 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Former Utah State RB Darwin Thompson Signs With Las Vegas Raiders

Former Utah State running back Darwin Thompson signed a contract with the Las Vegas Raiders amid the 2023 NFL preseason.

18 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

JUCO All-American Transfer David Latu Cleared For BYU Football Practice

Junior college transfer David Latu is now participating in practices with the BYU football team.

18 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

NBA 2K Releases Ratings For Utah Jazz Players Ahead Of 2023-24 Season

SALT LAKE CITY – Every year, NBA 2K releases its player ratings before the season, causing a stir amongst NBA players and fans. Some players couldn’t care less while others use their rating as motivation. Here is how NBA 2K rates members of the Utah Jazz. RT for #2KRatings in #NBA2K24 — NBA 2K (@NBA2K) […]

18 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Damar Hamlin Makes Early Impact In Returning To Field In Bills’ Preseason Game

Damar Hamlin reached another major milestone in his return to football by suiting up for Buffalo's preseason opener against the Colts.

18 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Cardinals WR Brian Cobbs Sets Up Game-Winning Conversion With Clutch Touchdown

Brian Cobbs set up a game-winning two-point conversion with a clutch touchdown in the final seconds between the Cardinals and Broncos.

2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

This article about benefits of preschool for kids is sponsored by Little Orchard Preschool.  Starting preschool can be an intimidating experience for both children and their parents, as it marks a significant change in their lives. However, it offers a number of benefits that facilitate learning and personal development. In this new environment, children have […]

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

Jets QB Zach Wilson Throws Touchdown Pass In Efficient Outing Against Panthers