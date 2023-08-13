UTAH FIREWATCH
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints confirms 5 members killed by Maui wildfires

Aug 12, 2023, 6:05 PM

An aerial view of Lahaina after wildfires burned through the town on the Hawaiian island of Maui, o...

An aerial view of Lahaina after wildfires burned through the town on the Hawaiian island of Maui, on August 10, 2023. (PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images)

(PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images)

Michael Houck's Profile Picture

BY MICHAEL HOUCK


KSLTV.com

MAUI, Hawaii — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has confirmed that five Church members have died from the wildfires burning in Maui.

On Saturday, the Church said four of the five killed members were from the same family.

“Members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on the Hawaiian island of Maui are joining neighbors and friends in offering comfort and service in the wake of the deadly wildfires,” the Church said in a press release. 

On Friday, Maui County officials said the death toll has risen to 80 people.

Utah restaurant with ties to Maui donates proceed of sales to fire relief

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced two of its meetinghouses are being used as evacuation shelters for victims displaced by the devastating wildfires in Maui.

“Meetinghouses in the Kahului and Kahului West Stakes are serving as temporary shelters with water, hot meals and other necessities — all available for anyone, regardless of religious affiliation,” the press release stated.

According to the Church press release, other Latter-day Saint families are opening their homes to people displaced by the wildfires. Church leaders are also working to provide alternate shelter options.

The Church said supplies from the bishops’ storehouse in Honolulu are headed to Maui, along with additional support from the Church headquarters.

The Church did not mention the five members’ names or additional details about their deaths.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints confirms 5 members killed by Maui wildfires